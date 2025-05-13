May 12 – 18, 2025

Recognizing and giving thanks to our volunteers, employees, and donors who help us Do The Most Good!

DES MOINES, Iowa. (May 12, 2025) — Did you know The Salvation Army is the country’s largest nongovernmental provider of social services to help those in the community who are struggling? During National Salvation Army Week, we thank all our volunteers, employees, and donors who help us in Doing The Most Good year-round in the Greater Des Moines Area, and all over the world.

Many people think of The Salvation Army’s bell ringers and Red Kettles during the holiday season, but few are aware of the organization’s role in serving those experiencing homelessness and the effects of poverty throughout the year. With two centers in Des Moines, one in Clive, and more than 6,000 centers of operation nationwide, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to provide help and hope to more than 27 million people annually through services including feeding, financial assistance, substance abuse and rehabilitation programs, after-school programs, emergency shelter for children and families, and more.

In 1954, the United States Congress and then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed the first National Salvation Army Week as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves. In his speech, Eisenhower said: “Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

There are many ways to give. To find the best one for you, visit our website: