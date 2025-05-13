Just Released

Iowa State Fair Elwell Family Park Events in 2025

Action-packed mix of free and paid events

DES MOINES, IA (05/13/2025) (readMedia)– Get ready for eight days of action-packed outdoor entertainment in Elwell Family Park, the west outdoor events area at the 2025 Iowa State Fair, including the NEW utilities lineman rodeo, tractor pulls, ATV/UTV races, and a smash ’em up demolition derby. You can also find the ultimate in Latino horsemanship with two charro performances and the heart-pumping madness of figure 8 racing.

If you haven’t been to Elwell Family Park yet, bring your friends and family to take in a free event, or buy your tickets in advance to save money!

Antique Tractor Pull (FREE)

Thursday, August 7, 2025

10 a.m. (Gates open at 9 a.m.)

General admission is FREE with Iowa State Fair gate admission.

Participant Registration:

To register, visit iowastatefair.org.

Short Course UTV & ATV Cup (FREE)

Saturday, August 9, 2025

10 a.m. (Gates open at 9 a.m.)

General admission is FREE with Iowa State Fair gate admission.

Participant Registration:

To register, visit iowastatefair.org. The event will follow all 2025 IATVHSS ATV, 2025 IATVHSS/SXS rules.

Charros Performances (FREE)

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Noon and 2 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

General admission is FREE with Iowa State Fair gate admission.

Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulls

Sponsored by Titan Tire, Maker of Goodyear Farm Tires with media partner WHO-The Big Show

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Noon (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Schedule:

Modified 2WD Trucks

Pro 4×4 Trucks

Light Limited Pro Stock Tractors

Limited Pro Stock Tractors

Light Super Stock Tractors

Light Limited Modified Tractors

Pre-Fair Adult Ticket (ages 12 and over): $25 ($30 during the Fair)

Pre-Fair Child Ticket (ages 2-11): $20 ($25 during the Fair)

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Noon (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Schedule:

3.0 Diesel Trucks

Modified 4WD Trucks

Ag – Light Super Stock Tractors

Diesel Super Stock tractors

Super Farm Tractors

540 Tractors

Pro Stock Tractors

Modified Tractors

Pre-Fair Adult Ticket (ages 12 and over): $25 ($30 during the Fair)

Pre-Fair Child Ticket (ages 2-11): $20 ($25 during the Fair)

NEW! Iowa’s Electric Utilities Lineman Rodeo

Friday, August 15, 2025

8 a.m. (Gates open at 7 a.m.)

General admission is FREE with Iowa State Fair gate admission.

Demolition Derby

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Noon (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Pre-Fair Adult Ticket (ages 12 and over): $15 ($20 during the Fair)

Pre-Fair Child Ticket (ages 2-11): $10 ($15 during the Fair)

Figure 8 Races

Sunday, August 17, 2025

Noon (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Pre-Fair Adult Ticket (ages 12 and over): $15 ($20 during the Fair)

Pre-Fair Child Ticket (ages 2-11): $10 ($15 during the Fair)

Elwell Family Park opened for the 2021 Fair thanks to a generous donation by Denny and Candy Elwell. The outdoor arena includes bleachers and covered seating, as well as on-site restrooms and concessions.

For more information on Elwell Family Park events or to purchase your advance Iowa State Fair admission tickets for a discount, visit iowastatefair.org. Follow the Iowa State Fair on social media or sign up for text alerts and e-newsletters for upcoming announcements about the 2025 Iowa State Fair.