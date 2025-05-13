Iowa State Fair Elwell Family Park Events in 2025

Iowa State Fair Elwell Family Park Events in 20255/13/2025
Action-packed mix of free and paid events
DES MOINES, IA (05/13/2025) (readMedia)– Get ready for eight days of action-packed outdoor entertainment in Elwell Family Park, the west outdoor events area at the 2025 Iowa State Fair, including the NEW utilities lineman rodeo, tractor pulls, ATV/UTV races, and a smash ’em up demolition derby. You can also find the ultimate in Latino horsemanship with two charro performances and the heart-pumping madness of figure 8 racing.
If you haven’t been to Elwell Family Park yet, bring your friends and family to take in a free event, or buy your tickets in advance to save money!
Antique Tractor Pull (FREE)
Thursday, August 7, 2025
10 a.m. (Gates open at 9 a.m.)
General admission is FREE with Iowa State Fair gate admission.
Participant Registration:
To register, visit iowastatefair.org.
Short Course UTV & ATV Cup (FREE)
Saturday, August 9, 2025
10 a.m. (Gates open at 9 a.m.)
General admission is FREE with Iowa State Fair gate admission.
Participant Registration:
To register, visit iowastatefair.org. The event will follow all 2025 IATVHSS ATV, 2025 IATVHSS/SXS rules.
Charros Performances (FREE)
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Noon and 2 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)
General admission is FREE with Iowa State Fair gate admission.
Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulls
Sponsored by Titan Tire, Maker of Goodyear Farm Tires with media partner WHO-The Big Show
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Noon (Gates open at 11 a.m.)
Schedule:
Modified 2WD Trucks
Pro 4×4 Trucks
Light Limited Pro Stock Tractors
Limited Pro Stock Tractors
Light Super Stock Tractors
Light Limited Modified Tractors
Pre-Fair Adult Ticket (ages 12 and over): $25 ($30 during the Fair)
Pre-Fair Child Ticket (ages 2-11): $20 ($25 during the Fair)
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Noon (Gates open at 11 a.m.)
Schedule:
3.0 Diesel Trucks
Modified 4WD Trucks
Ag – Light Super Stock Tractors
Diesel Super Stock tractors
Super Farm Tractors
540 Tractors
Pro Stock Tractors
Modified Tractors
Pre-Fair Adult Ticket (ages 12 and over): $25 ($30 during the Fair)
Pre-Fair Child Ticket (ages 2-11): $20 ($25 during the Fair)
NEW! Iowa’s Electric Utilities Lineman Rodeo
Friday, August 15, 2025
8 a.m. (Gates open at 7 a.m.)
General admission is FREE with Iowa State Fair gate admission.
Demolition Derby
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Noon (Gates open at 11 a.m.)
Pre-Fair Adult Ticket (ages 12 and over): $15 ($20 during the Fair)
Pre-Fair Child Ticket (ages 2-11): $10 ($15 during the Fair)
Figure 8 Races
Sunday, August 17, 2025
Noon (Gates open at 11 a.m.)
Pre-Fair Adult Ticket (ages 12 and over): $15 ($20 during the Fair)
Pre-Fair Child Ticket (ages 2-11): $10 ($15 during the Fair)
Elwell Family Park opened for the 2021 Fair thanks to a generous donation by Denny and Candy Elwell. The outdoor arena includes bleachers and covered seating, as well as on-site restrooms and concessions.
For more information on Elwell Family Park events or to purchase your advance Iowa State Fair admission tickets for a discount, visit iowastatefair.org. Follow the Iowa State Fair on social media or sign up for text alerts and e-newsletters for upcoming announcements about the 2025 Iowa State Fair.