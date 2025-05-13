Just Released

Des Moines Buccaneers Welcome Derek Damon as New Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations

The Des Moines Buccaneers are excited to welcome Derek Damon as the new Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations, becoming the 18th head coach in franchise history.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations of the Des Moines Buccaneers,” said Damon. “This organization has a proud history, and I’m excited to build on that tradition with a commitment to development, culture, and championship-level hockey. I want to thank our lead owner, Michael Devlin, for his trust and support – I’m proud to be part of the Buccaneers family.”

Damon joins the Bucs from the Iowa Heartlanders, where he built an impressive coaching resume. In the 2023-24 season, he led the team to a five-win improvement and helped set or tie franchise records for longest winning streak, longest point streak, longest home winning streak, and most consecutive home games with at least a point. Most notably, he coached the Heartlanders to their first-ever Kelly Cup Playoff appearance in 2024-25.

Damon was also a key driver behind the scenes with numerous youth hockey organizations in Eastern Iowa. During his time there, participation in programs such as the Jr. Heartlanders and Learn-to-Play/Learn-to-Skate soared, with Damon and Heartlanders players dedicating countless hours to growing the game in The Corridor.

Before taking the helm as Head Coach and General Manager, Damon served as an assistant during the Heartlanders’ inaugural 2021-22 season. That year, he helped transform the team’s special teams, jumping to 4th in the league on the power play and 12th on the penalty kill after a tough start.

His coaching chops are backed by an equally strong playing career. Damon made four NCAA tournament appearances and two Frozen Fours with the University of Maine, and was part of the 2004 Hockey East Championship team. He went on to play 14 professional seasons, logging 784 games before transitioning behind the bench in 2020-21 as an assistant coach with Salmon Arm (BCHL).

“We’re thrilled to welcome Derek to the Bucs,” said Michael Devlin, Managing Partner of the Des Moines Buccaneers. “He’s built an impressive track record with the Heartlanders, and we’re excited for him to help our organization grow in this next chapter. His experience as both a player and coach aligns perfectly with our mission to develop players on and off the ice.”