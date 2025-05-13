ARL sees rise in parvovirus cases in the community

ARL sees rise in parvovirus cases in the community5/13/2025
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) has seen an increase in cases of canine parvovirus in the community this spring and urges dog and puppy owners to make sure their pets are up to date on vaccinations and take other precautions to keep their dogs safe and curb the spread of the disease.
Parvovirus, commonly known as parvo, is a highly contagious, potentially deadly disease that primarily affects puppies and unvaccinated dogs. The virus spreads through contact with infected dogs or through contaminated surfaces like food and water bowls, shoes, clothing, and even the ground. The virus is extremely resilient and can survive on surfaces and in the environment for months.
Who is at risk?
Young puppies and dogs who haven’t received all of their vaccinations are at the highest risk of becoming infected. The disease can quickly become deadly, even with treatment, so immediate veterinary care is critical for dogs or puppies showing any of the following symptoms:
- Severe vomiting
- Severe diarrhea (often with blood)
- Loss of appetite
- Lethargy
- Fever
Keeping canines safe:
- Vaccinate: Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the disease, and the parvovirus vaccine is included in a combination vaccine recommended for all dogs. The ARL offers low-cost community wellness clinics to help make this preventative care more accessible. Visit ARL-Iowa.org/Wellness to see upcoming clinics.
- Keep things clean: Regularly disinfect your pets’ living spaces, along with bowls, bedding, and toys, especially if they’ve been around other animals. Pick up after them in public settings.
- Avoid high-risk areas: If your dog is not fully vaccinated, avoid taking them to places such as dog parks and doggy daycares that have high populations of dogs.
- Act quickly if exposed: If your dog is not fully vaccinated and comes into contact with a sick dog, consult with your veterinarian about steps to take — even if they aren’t showing symptoms yet.
- Spay & neuter: Helping reduce the number of unplanned and unvaccinated litters helps prevent the spread of disease in the community. For a list of low-cost spay/neuter resources, visit ARL-Iowa.org/SpayNeuter.