Just Released

ARL sees rise in parvovirus cases in the community

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) has seen an increase in cases of canine parvovirus in the community this spring and urges dog and puppy owners to make sure their pets are up to date on vaccinations and take other precautions to keep their dogs safe and curb the spread of the disease.

Parvovirus, commonly known as parvo, is a highly contagious, potentially deadly disease that primarily affects puppies and unvaccinated dogs. The virus spreads through contact with infected dogs or through contaminated surfaces like food and water bowls, shoes, clothing, and even the ground. The virus is extremely resilient and can survive on surfaces and in the environment for months.

Who is at risk?

Young puppies and dogs who haven’t received all of their vaccinations are at the highest risk of becoming infected. The disease can quickly become deadly, even with treatment, so immediate veterinary care is critical for dogs or puppies showing any of the following symptoms:

Severe vomiting

Severe diarrhea (often with blood)

Loss of appetite

Lethargy

Fever

Keeping canines safe: