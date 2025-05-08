Just Released

TEMPLETON 10 YEAR SINGLE BARREL RYE NAMED BEST AMERICAN RYE WHISKEY AT THE 2025 LONDON SPIRITS COMPETITION

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA (May 7, 2025) – Templeton 10 Year Single Barrel Rye has been named “Best American Rye Whiskey of the Year” at the 2025 London Spirits Competition, earning a Gold Medal and an outstanding 98-point score. This major milestone reflects the quality and craft behind this limited release.

The London Spirits Competition is judged by leading bartenders, mixologists, and trade buyers, evaluating entries on quality, value, and packaging while recognizing brands that connect with modern consumers and succeed in the real world.

Templeton 10 Year Single Barrel Rye is a natural, non-chill filtered rye, aged over a decade at Templeton Distillery in hand-picked American oak barrels and bottled as a single barrel release. Delivering a bold spice, toasted oak, and a smooth, lingering finish, it’s the pinnacle of Templeton’s rye portfolio.

“We’re proud to see our finest achievement recognized on a global stage,” said Shane Fitzharris, Infinium Spirits Senior Vice President – Commercial. “From intentional sourcing and patient aging to hand-labeling each bottle with its individual barrel number and copper metal embossment, every detail reflects the premium quality of our 10 Year Reserve Rye. This prestigious award is an incredible honor and true testament to the care behind every bottle.”

This international recognition reinforces Templeton’s position at the forefront of premium American whiskey – combining small-town roots and community with world-class execution.