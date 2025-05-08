Just Released

State Representative Jennifer Konfrst Announces Campaign for IA-03

Windsor Heights, IA – State Representative and Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst today announced her campaign for US Congress in Iowa’s Third Congressional District.

In announcing her campaign, Konfrst said, “This district is my home. I grew up in Johnston public schools and graduated from Drake University. I raised my kids in Windsor Heights and my family has built our life here in Iowa. It’s where I teach, and it’s the community that trusted me to fight for them at the statehouse.”

“I’m running for Congress because Iowans need a fighter for them in Washington and Zach Nunn isn’t up to the job. Too many Iowans are being left behind and they deserve better. Our farmers need clarity and certainty. Our kids need strong public schools. . Our families need more affordable health care, child care, and housing. Our seniors need to know they can count on their hard-earned Social Security and Medicare benefits. Our veterans, just like my dad who receives health care from the VA, need to be protected from dangerous budget cuts that put their care at risk. It’s time to send someone to DC who will put aside party politics and fight for Iowans.”

Konfrst was first elected to the Iowa House in 2018, flipping her seat from red to blue, and has served as Iowa House Democratic leader since 2021. In the Iowa House, she’s been a fierce fighter for public schools and education, reproductive freedom, affordable healthcare and housing, workers’s rights, and lowering costs for Iowa’s families. She lives in Windsor Heights with her husband, Lee, and teaches at Drake University. They are the proud parents of two adult children who graduated from Des Moines Public Schools.

As she launches her campaign, Konfrst is proud to have the endorsement of the following Iowa leaders

Former State Representative Marti Anderson

Former West Des Moines School Board Member Liz Brennan

Iowa DNC Member and former Iowa Democratic Party Chair Scott Brennan

Former AFL-CIO Political Director, Betty Brim-Hunter

Greene Democrats Chair John Brunow and Ces Brunow

Former State Representative Molly Buck

Former State Representative Sue Cahill

Windsor Heights City Councilor Lauren Campbell

State Senator Claire Celsi

Former State Representative Dennis Cohoon

State Representative Jeff Cooling

State Representative Ken Croken

Former State Representative Karin Derry

State Senator Molly Donahue

State Representative Ruth Ann Gaines

Former State Representative Mary Gaskill

Greene Democrats Vice Chair Chris Henning

Former I-35 School Board Member Josh Hughes and Jack Ave

Former State Representative Bruce Hunter

Former Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum

State Representative Heather Matson

Former State Representative Charlie McConkey

State Representative Amy Nielsen

Former State Representative Jo Oldson

Former State Representative Sharon Steckman

Former Wapello Democrats Chair Mary Stewart

Former Wapello Democrats Chair Diana Swartz

Former State Representative Phyllis Thede

State Representative Ross Wilburn, former Iowa Democratic Party Chair

Former State Representative Mary Wolfe

State Representative Adam Zabner