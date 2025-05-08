State Representative Jennifer Konfrst Announces Campaign for IA-03

State Representative Jennifer Konfrst Announces Campaign for IA-035/8/2025
Windsor Heights, IA – State Representative and Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst today announced her campaign for US Congress in Iowa’s Third Congressional District.
In announcing her campaign, Konfrst said, “This district is my home. I grew up in Johnston public schools and graduated from Drake University. I raised my kids in Windsor Heights and my family has built our life here in Iowa. It’s where I teach, and it’s the community that trusted me to fight for them at the statehouse.”
“I’m running for Congress because Iowans need a fighter for them in Washington and Zach Nunn isn’t up to the job. Too many Iowans are being left behind and they deserve better. Our farmers need clarity and certainty. Our kids need strong public schools. . Our families need more affordable health care, child care, and housing. Our seniors need to know they can count on their hard-earned Social Security and Medicare benefits. Our veterans, just like my dad who receives health care from the VA, need to be protected from dangerous budget cuts that put their care at risk. It’s time to send someone to DC who will put aside party politics and fight for Iowans.”
Konfrst was first elected to the Iowa House in 2018, flipping her seat from red to blue, and has served as Iowa House Democratic leader since 2021. In the Iowa House, she’s been a fierce fighter for public schools and education, reproductive freedom, affordable healthcare and housing, workers’s rights, and lowering costs for Iowa’s families. She lives in Windsor Heights with her husband, Lee, and teaches at Drake University. They are the proud parents of two adult children who graduated from Des Moines Public Schools.
As she launches her campaign, Konfrst is proud to have the endorsement of the following Iowa leaders
Former State Representative Marti Anderson
Former West Des Moines School Board Member Liz Brennan
Iowa DNC Member and former Iowa Democratic Party Chair Scott Brennan
Former AFL-CIO Political Director, Betty Brim-Hunter
Greene Democrats Chair John Brunow and Ces Brunow
Former State Representative Molly Buck
Former State Representative Sue Cahill
Windsor Heights City Councilor Lauren Campbell
State Senator Claire Celsi
Former State Representative Dennis Cohoon
State Representative Jeff Cooling
State Representative Ken Croken
Former State Representative Karin Derry
State Senator Molly Donahue
State Representative Ruth Ann Gaines
Former State Representative Mary Gaskill
Greene Democrats Vice Chair Chris Henning
Former I-35 School Board Member Josh Hughes and Jack Ave
Former State Representative Bruce Hunter
Former Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum
State Representative Heather Matson
Former State Representative Charlie McConkey
State Representative Amy Nielsen
Former State Representative Jo Oldson
Former State Representative Sharon Steckman
Former Wapello Democrats Chair Mary Stewart
Former Wapello Democrats Chair Diana Swartz
Former State Representative Phyllis Thede
State Representative Ross Wilburn, former Iowa Democratic Party Chair
Former State Representative Mary Wolfe
State Representative Adam Zabner