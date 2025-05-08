Just Released

LEAD DSM ANNOUNCES YOUTH LEADERSHIP INITIATIVE GRADUATES

DES MOINES, IOWA (May 8, 2025) – Lead DSM announces the graduation of the Youth Leadership Initiative (YLI) Class of 2025, which includes 44 student leaders from 17 central Iowa high schools. The Youth Leadership Initiative provides high school students with leadership experiences and community connections that enhance confidence and encourage involvement in all levels of community life.

Students met once per month from August 2024 through April 2025 to explore topics on leadership, while learning about regional opportunities and issues. “We challenge YLI students to use their enhanced leadership skills to find new ways to impact the community, putting into practice our vision of a thriving community for all,” said Amy Jennings, Executive Director at Lead DSM.

The students listed below celebrated their graduation on April 28, 2025.

Graduates include:

First Name Last Name Organization Zara Ahmed Waukee High School Faith Asiedu Fianko Ankeny High School Allison Blum Adel DeSoto Minburn High School Davis Carroll Waukee High School Leslie Cisneros Noth High School Claire Coffey Carlisle High School Logan Corwin Roosevelt High School Jackson Crabb Southeast Polk High School Nolan Craig Waukee Northwest High School Isabella Crouch Dowling Catholic High School Angelina Dang Roosevelt High School Kyra Davis Virtual Campus Grace DeCastro North High School Sahasra Dendi Johnston High School Sritha Devarapu Waukee High School Lillian Friederes Nevada High School Ava Garvey Norwalk High School Lilly Garvey Norwalk High School Dornubari Godpower North High School Kelsey Greenslade Adel DeSoto Minburn High School Dalal Hasaballa North High School Cindy He Lincoln High School Ansira Irakoze East High School Elizabeth Iverson Norwalk High School Kalya Kothavale Waukee Northwest High School Michelle McConkey Waukee High School Elizabeth Melcher Dowling Catholic High School Deziyre Miller Roosevelt High School Arjun Mittra Roosevelt High School Frise Mukina North High School Navid Nasseh Valley High School Omid Nasseh Valley High School Jonah O’Neal North High School Corbin Oswald Norwalk High School Sierra Pradhan Waukee Northwest High School Lakshmi Kausalya Reddy Ankeny High School Mason Royal Dowling Catholic High School Nardeen Sabri Valley High School Annabelle Schwartz Urbandale High School Mehar Sidhu Waukee Northwest High School Tyler Stiegelmeier Norwalk High School Carrington Williams-Thomas Waukee High School Graham Wise Roosevelt High School

The program is graciously presented by Principal Financial Group. Find the list of students and learn more about the Youth Leadership Initiative atleaddsm.org/YLI.