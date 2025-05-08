LEAD DSM ANNOUNCES YOUTH LEADERSHIP INITIATIVE GRADUATES

LEAD DSM ANNOUNCES YOUTH LEADERSHIP INITIATIVE GRADUATES5/8/2025
DES MOINES, IOWA (May 8, 2025) – Lead DSM announces the graduation of the Youth Leadership Initiative (YLI) Class of 2025, which includes 44 student leaders from 17 central Iowa high schools. The Youth Leadership Initiative provides high school students with leadership experiences and community connections that enhance confidence and encourage involvement in all levels of community life.
Students met once per month from August 2024 through April 2025 to explore topics on leadership, while learning about regional opportunities and issues. “We challenge YLI students to use their enhanced leadership skills to find new ways to impact the community, putting into practice our vision of a thriving community for all,” said Amy Jennings, Executive Director at Lead DSM.
The students listed below celebrated their graduation on April 28, 2025.
Graduates include:
|First Name
|Last Name
|Organization
|Zara
|Ahmed
|Waukee High School
|Faith
|Asiedu Fianko
|Ankeny High School
|Allison
|Blum
|Adel DeSoto Minburn High School
|Davis
|Carroll
|Waukee High School
|Leslie
|Cisneros
|Noth High School
|Claire
|Coffey
|Carlisle High School
|Logan
|Corwin
|Roosevelt High School
|Jackson
|Crabb
|Southeast Polk High School
|Nolan
|Craig
|Waukee Northwest High School
|Isabella
|Crouch
|Dowling Catholic High School
|Angelina
|Dang
|Roosevelt High School
|Kyra
|Davis
|Virtual Campus
|Grace
|DeCastro
|North High School
|Sahasra
|Dendi
|Johnston High School
|Sritha
|Devarapu
|Waukee High School
|Lillian
|Friederes
|Nevada High School
|Ava
|Garvey
|Norwalk High School
|Lilly
|Garvey
|Norwalk High School
|Dornubari
|Godpower
|North High School
|Kelsey
|Greenslade
|Adel DeSoto Minburn High School
|Dalal
|Hasaballa
|North High School
|Cindy
|He
|Lincoln High School
|Ansira
|Irakoze
|East High School
|Elizabeth
|Iverson
|Norwalk High School
|Kalya
|Kothavale
|Waukee Northwest High School
|Michelle
|McConkey
|Waukee High School
|Elizabeth
|Melcher
|Dowling Catholic High School
|Deziyre
|Miller
|Roosevelt High School
|Arjun
|Mittra
|Roosevelt High School
|Frise
|Mukina
|North High School
|Navid
|Nasseh
|Valley High School
|Omid
|Nasseh
|Valley High School
|Jonah
|O’Neal
|North High School
|Corbin
|Oswald
|Norwalk High School
|Sierra
|Pradhan
|Waukee Northwest High School
|Lakshmi Kausalya
|Reddy
|Ankeny High School
|Mason
|Royal
|Dowling Catholic High School
|Nardeen
|Sabri
|Valley High School
|Annabelle
|Schwartz
|Urbandale High School
|Mehar
|Sidhu
|Waukee Northwest High School
|Tyler
|Stiegelmeier
|Norwalk High School
|Carrington
|Williams-Thomas
|Waukee High School
|Graham
|Wise
|Roosevelt High School
The program is graciously presented by Principal Financial Group. Find the list of students and learn more about the Youth Leadership Initiative atleaddsm.org/YLI.