Friday, May 9, 2025

LEAD DSM ANNOUNCES YOUTH LEADERSHIP INITIATIVE GRADUATES

5/8/2025

DES MOINES, IOWA (May 8, 2025) – Lead DSM announces the graduation of the Youth Leadership Initiative (YLI) Class of 2025, which includes 44 student leaders from 17 central Iowa high schools. The Youth Leadership Initiative provides high school students with leadership experiences and community connections that enhance confidence and encourage involvement in all levels of community life.  

Students met once per month from August 2024 through April 2025 to explore topics on leadership, while learning about regional opportunities and issues. “We challenge YLI students to use their enhanced leadership skills to find new ways to impact the community, putting into practice our vision of a thriving community for all,” said Amy Jennings, Executive Director at Lead DSM.  

The students listed below celebrated their graduation on April 28, 2025. 

Graduates include:  

First Name  Last Name  Organization 
Zara  Ahmed  Waukee High School 
Faith  Asiedu Fianko  Ankeny High School 
Allison  Blum  Adel DeSoto Minburn High School 
Davis  Carroll  Waukee High School 
Leslie  Cisneros  Noth High School 
Claire  Coffey  Carlisle High School 
Logan  Corwin  Roosevelt High School 
Jackson  Crabb  Southeast Polk High School 
Nolan  Craig  Waukee Northwest High School 
Isabella  Crouch  Dowling Catholic High School 
Angelina  Dang  Roosevelt High School 
Kyra  Davis  Virtual Campus 
Grace  DeCastro  North High School 
Sahasra  Dendi  Johnston High School 
Sritha  Devarapu  Waukee High School 
Lillian  Friederes  Nevada High School 
Ava  Garvey  Norwalk High School 
Lilly  Garvey  Norwalk High School 
Dornubari  Godpower  North High School 
Kelsey  Greenslade  Adel DeSoto Minburn High School 
Dalal  Hasaballa  North High School 
Cindy  He  Lincoln High School 
Ansira  Irakoze  East High School 
Elizabeth  Iverson  Norwalk High School 
Kalya  Kothavale  Waukee Northwest High School 
Michelle  McConkey  Waukee High School 
Elizabeth  Melcher  Dowling Catholic High School 
Deziyre  Miller  Roosevelt High School 
Arjun  Mittra  Roosevelt High School 
Frise  Mukina  North High School 
Navid  Nasseh  Valley High School 
Omid  Nasseh  Valley High School 
Jonah  O’Neal  North High School 
Corbin  Oswald  Norwalk High School 
Sierra  Pradhan  Waukee Northwest High School 
Lakshmi Kausalya  Reddy  Ankeny High School 
Mason  Royal  Dowling Catholic High School 
Nardeen  Sabri  Valley High School 
Annabelle  Schwartz  Urbandale High School 
Mehar  Sidhu  Waukee Northwest High School 
Tyler  Stiegelmeier  Norwalk High School 
Carrington  Williams-Thomas  Waukee High School 
Graham  Wise  Roosevelt High School 

 

The program is graciously presented by Principal Financial Group. Find the list of students and learn more about the Youth Leadership Initiative atleaddsm.org/YLI.  

