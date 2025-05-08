Friday, May 9, 2025

Join our email blast

Just Released

Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards Nearly $100,000 to Iowa

5/8/2025

Grants Part of Record-Setting One-Day Donation of More Than $13.2 Million Awarded to Support Literacy and Education Programs;

Funding Supports Adult, Family and Summer Literacy Programs Across the Country

Goodlettsville, Tennessee – May 8, 2025 – Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of nearly $100,000 in literacy grants to Iowa nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are a part of a record-setting, one-day donation in the Foundation’s history of more than $13.2 million to support adult, family, and summer literacy programs in the 48 states in which Dollar General operates.

“For over 30 years, the Foundation has been investing in literacy and basic education programs in our hometown communities,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “Today’s grant announcement is a celebration of our unwavering commitment to student and teacher success. We are grateful to all the grant recipients for their commitment to advancing education and helping students thrive.”

Iowa recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to Iowa organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 6,000 individuals.

CNA - 988 (May 2025)CNA - PrEP (May 2025)CNA - Hepatitis (May 2025)

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.

Iowa recipients include:

City
Organization Name
 Grant Amount
Algona
Algona Public Library
 $                     3,000
Cedar Rapids
Catherine McAuley Center
 $                   10,000
Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Community School District Foundation
 $                     2,000
Council Bluffs
Iowa Western Community College
 $                     2,750
Des Moines
8th College Connections
 $                   10,000
Des Moines
Children & Family Urban Ministries
 $                     3,000
Des Moines
Lutheran Services in Iowa
 $                   10,000
Dubuque
Northeast Iowa Community College
 $                     6,945
Dysasrt
Norma Anders Public Library
 $                     1,000
Edgewood Iowa
Edgewood Public Library
 $                     3,000
Greenfield
Greenfield Public Library
 $                     2,500
Hubbard
Hubbard Public Library
 $                     1,000
Le Mars
Merrill Public Library
 $                     1,200
Leon
The Family Place
 $                   10,000
Leon
The Family Place
 $                   10,000
Lime Springs
Lime Springs Public Library
 $                     1,493
Malvern
Malvern Public Library
 $                     3,000
Mitchellville
Mitchellville Public Library
 $                     1,095
Osceola
Osceola Public Library
 $                     1,000
Riverside
Highland Riverside School District
 $                     3,000
Sioux Center
Sioux Center Public Library
 $                     3,000
Waterloo
Hawkeye Community College Foundation
 $                   10,000

 

The Foundation also plans to launch its sixth annual The Yellow Glasses Project campaign on July 21, 2025, in which customers can purchase yellow sunglasses at Dollar General stores for $2 each to benefit the DGLF.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

House - Rack Locations