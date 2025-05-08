Just Released

Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards Nearly $100,000 to Iowa

Grants Part of Record-Setting One-Day Donation of More Than $13.2 Million Awarded to Support Literacy and Education Programs;

Funding Supports Adult, Family and Summer Literacy Programs Across the Country

Goodlettsville, Tennessee – May 8, 2025 – Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of nearly $100,000 in literacy grants to Iowa nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are a part of a record-setting, one-day donation in the Foundation’s history of more than $13.2 million to support adult, family, and summer literacy programs in the 48 states in which Dollar General operates.

“For over 30 years, the Foundation has been investing in literacy and basic education programs in our hometown communities,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “Today’s grant announcement is a celebration of our unwavering commitment to student and teacher success. We are grateful to all the grant recipients for their commitment to advancing education and helping students thrive.”

Iowa recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org . The grants awarded to Iowa organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 6,000 individuals.

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at http://www.dgliteracy.org .

Iowa recipients include:

City Organization Name Grant Amount Algona Algona Public Library $ 3,000 Cedar Rapids Catherine McAuley Center $ 10,000 Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids Community School District Foundation $ 2,000 Council Bluffs Iowa Western Community College $ 2,750 Des Moines 8th College Connections $ 10,000 Des Moines Children & Family Urban Ministries $ 3,000 Des Moines Lutheran Services in Iowa $ 10,000 Dubuque Northeast Iowa Community College $ 6,945 Dysasrt Norma Anders Public Library $ 1,000 Edgewood Iowa Edgewood Public Library $ 3,000 Greenfield Greenfield Public Library $ 2,500 Hubbard Hubbard Public Library $ 1,000 Le Mars Merrill Public Library $ 1,200 Leon The Family Place $ 10,000 Leon The Family Place $ 10,000 Lime Springs Lime Springs Public Library $ 1,493 Malvern Malvern Public Library $ 3,000 Mitchellville Mitchellville Public Library $ 1,095 Osceola Osceola Public Library $ 1,000 Riverside Highland Riverside School District $ 3,000 Sioux Center Sioux Center Public Library $ 3,000 Waterloo Hawkeye Community College Foundation $ 10,000