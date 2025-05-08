Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards Nearly $100,000 to Iowa

Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards Nearly $100,000 to Iowa5/8/2025
Grants Part of Record-Setting One-Day Donation of More Than $13.2 Million Awarded to Support Literacy and Education Programs;
Funding Supports Adult, Family and Summer Literacy Programs Across the Country
Goodlettsville, Tennessee – May 8, 2025 – Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of nearly $100,000 in literacy grants to Iowa nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are a part of a record-setting, one-day donation in the Foundation’s history of more than $13.2 million to support adult, family, and summer literacy programs in the 48 states in which Dollar General operates.
“For over 30 years, the Foundation has been investing in literacy and basic education programs in our hometown communities,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “Today’s grant announcement is a celebration of our unwavering commitment to student and teacher success. We are grateful to all the grant recipients for their commitment to advancing education and helping students thrive.”
Iowa recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to Iowa organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 6,000 individuals.
These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.
Iowa recipients include:
|
City
|
Organization Name
|
Grant Amount
|
Algona
|
Algona Public Library
|
$ 3,000
|
Cedar Rapids
|
Catherine McAuley Center
|
$ 10,000
|
Cedar Rapids
|
Cedar Rapids Community School District Foundation
|
$ 2,000
|
Council Bluffs
|
Iowa Western Community College
|
$ 2,750
|
Des Moines
|
8th College Connections
|
$ 10,000
|
Des Moines
|
Children & Family Urban Ministries
|
$ 3,000
|
Des Moines
|
Lutheran Services in Iowa
|
$ 10,000
|
Dubuque
|
Northeast Iowa Community College
|
$ 6,945
|
Dysasrt
|
Norma Anders Public Library
|
$ 1,000
|
Edgewood Iowa
|
Edgewood Public Library
|
$ 3,000
|
Greenfield
|
Greenfield Public Library
|
$ 2,500
|
Hubbard
|
Hubbard Public Library
|
$ 1,000
|
Le Mars
|
Merrill Public Library
|
$ 1,200
|
Leon
|
The Family Place
|
$ 10,000
|
Leon
|
The Family Place
|
$ 10,000
|
Lime Springs
|
Lime Springs Public Library
|
$ 1,493
|
Malvern
|
Malvern Public Library
|
$ 3,000
|
Mitchellville
|
Mitchellville Public Library
|
$ 1,095
|
Osceola
|
Osceola Public Library
|
$ 1,000
|
Riverside
|
Highland Riverside School District
|
$ 3,000
|
Sioux Center
|
Sioux Center Public Library
|
$ 3,000
|
Waterloo
|
Hawkeye Community College Foundation
|
$ 10,000
The Foundation also plans to launch its sixth annual The Yellow Glasses Project campaign on July 21, 2025, in which customers can purchase yellow sunglasses at Dollar General stores for $2 each to benefit the DGLF.