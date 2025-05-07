Just Released

We Dare You to Check Out Des Moines Con in 2025

May 30 – June 1 at the Iowa Events Center

The Pop Culture Festival Brings in Dozens of Celebrities, Including

Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Brandon Routh, Epic Rap Battles of History, and more!

Des Moines, IA (May 7, 2025) – Tickets are now on sale for the 4th annual Des Moines Con at the Iowa Events Center. This three-day event beginning on Friday, May 30, celebrates all things comics and pop culture, including TV, film, cosplay, gaming, and anime.

Fans of all ages are invited to meet dozens of internationally known TV and movie actors, anime voice actors, comic creators, and other entertainers. Plus, take part in gaming tournaments, discussion panels, costume contests, and more! New this year, Epic Rap Battles of History will perform as well on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

*Celebrity guests scheduled to appear include:

Charlie Cox (“Daredevil” – Saturday Only)

Vincent D’Onofrio (“Daredevil,” “Echo,” “Full Metal Jacket,” “Law & Order” – Saturday Only)

Mike Colter (“Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones,” “The Defenders” – Saturday/Sunday Only)

Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Scott Pilgrim”)

Neil Newbon (“Baldur’s Gate”)

Maggie Robertson (“Baldur’s Gate,” “Resident Evil”)

Devora Wilde (“Baldur’s Gate,” “Cyberpunk 2077”)

Jennifer English (“Baldur’s Gate”)

Aliona Baranova (“Baldur’s Gate”)

Dan Green (“Pokémon,” Yu-Gi-Oh!,” “Sonic X”)

Eric Stuart (“Pokémon,” “Yu-Gi-Oh!”)

Anjali Bhimani (“Overwatch,” “Critical Role”)

Carolina Ravassa (“Overwatch,” “What If…?”)

Charlet Chung (“Overwatch”)

Lucie Pohl (“Overwatch”)

Jonny Cruz (“Overwatch”)

For a complete list, please visit desmoinescon.com.

Alongside the celebrities and artists, there will be vendors, discussion panels, and other related events taking place at the con.

Featured Activities

Celebrity Guest Q&A Sessions

Tabletop Gaming Tournaments

Video Gaming Tournaments

Discussion panels and workshops

Exhibitor and Artist Marketplace with merchants selling comics, art, toys, and more

Cosplay Contests Saturday at 6 p.m. Sunday at 3:15 p.m.

Epic Rap Battles of History Performance, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Panel, Sunday at 11 a.m.

Des Moines Con After Dark (18+)

Exhibit Hall Hours

Friday, May 30 Noon – 7 p .m.

Saturday, May 31 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 1 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Programming Hours

Friday, May 30 1 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday, May 31 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday, June 1 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets

3-Day Weekend pass – $65

Friday Only – $35

Saturday Only – $50

Sunday Only – $40

A Des Moines Con VIP Pass is $149. It includes three-day admission, early entry, priority lines, a shirt, and an art print.

Admission for children 13 & under is only $8 for the entire weekend.

For more information and to order online, visit https://nerdstreetusa.com/dmctickets/

About Nerd Street

Nerd Street is an event production company created and operated by Ben Penrod. Nerd Street also produces Twin Cities Con, Madison Comic & Pop Culture Expo, Central Florida Comic Con, Alaska ComiCon, Annapolis Comic-Con, Southern Maryland Comic-Con, and Sugoi Expo.

*Subject to change