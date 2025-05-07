Blank Park Zoo Celebrates 21 Years of Zoo Brew with a Stacked Lineup of Live Music

Just Released

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 6, 2025) – It’s the event that made the zoo cool again for grown-ups, and now it’s finally old enough to raise a toast. Zoo Brew, Blank Park Zoo’s signature 21+ summer series, turns 21 this year, and it’s throwing its biggest birthday bash yet.

Launched in July 2004, Zoo Brew has grown from a small midweek after-hours event into one of Iowa’s most beloved summer traditions. This year, the event returns for nine unforgettable Wednesday nights starting June 11, with an electric lineup of live bands, ice-cold brews, tasty eats and after-hours animal encounters, all in a kids-free atmosphere.

“It’s the perfect way for adults to unwind, explore the zoo after hours, and enjoy a night out without the kids,” said Anne Shimerdla, President and CEO of Blank Park Zoo. “ Zoo Brew is a celebration of summer, music and community. We’re excited to toast 21 years of Zoo Brew with our best season yet.”

From high-energy rock to country favorites and island-inspired beats, the 2025 band lineup offers something for everyone. Plus, additional entertainment will be added throughout the event.

2025 Zoo Brew Band Lineup

Music begins at 7 p.m. | Gates open at 6 p.m. | VIP entry at 5:30 p.m.

June 11 – After Shock

June 18 – The Unfortunate Sons

June 25 – The Punching Pandas

July 9 – Jake McVey

July 16 – The Sheet

July 23 – Standing Hampton

July 30 – Jake Gill

August 6 – Plastic Apartment

August 13 – Nini Iris

To celebrate Zoo Brew turning 21, Blank Park Zoo is offering its most epic Zoo Brew deal. For two days only starting May 13, Blank Park Zoo is offering Zoo Brew Season Pass for just $90! That includes admission for two adults to all nine Wednesday night events. That’s just $5 per person per night, and a savings of up to 80%.

All proceeds from Zoo Brew support Blank Park Zoo’s animal care, education and global conservation efforts. Zoo Brew is strictly 21+, and all guests must present a valid ID to enter. To purchase your Zoo Brew Season Pass or to learn more about the event, go to blankparkzoo.com/zoobrew.