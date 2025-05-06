Just Released

Des Moines Symphony’s 87th Season Finale Celebrates the Spirit of Italy with Music of Mendelssohn, Mendelssohn-Hensel, Saint-Saëns and Respighi

DES MOINES, IA — The Des Moines Symphony (DMSO) will perform its 87th Season Finale: Pines of Rome, at 7:30 PM on Saturday, May 17 and 2:30 PM on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at the Des Moines Civic Center (221 Walnut Street, Des Moines).

The concert features Respighi’s Pines of Rome, a lush, cinematic tone poem that evokes four iconic Roman settings through vivid orchestration. From playful children at Villa Borghese to the haunting catacombs and triumphant march along the Appian Way, the piece captures the timeless grandeur and rich atmosphere of the Eternal City. Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony continues the tour, evoking the country’s vibrant streets and sunlit spirit.

The Orchestra also performs Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel’s Overture in C Major. Never performed by the Des Moines Symphony before, this energetic and deeply expressive piece beautifully showcases the talent of Felix Mendelssohn’s older sister.

International Tchaikovsky Competition Silver Medalist George Li will join the Orchestra for a brilliant performance of Saint-Saëns’ Second Piano Concerto. Opening with a solemn, Bach-like prelude, it quickly shifts into sparkling runs, lyrical beauty, and explosive energy. Composed in just 17 days, it remains a favorite for its technical demands and rich, colorful contrasts across all three movements

“Our season finale is a celebration of vivid landscapes and musical storytelling,” said Joseph Giunta, Music Director and Conductor of the Des Moines Symphony. “From the unbridled joy of Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony to the majesty and grandeur of Respighi’s Pines of Rome, this program captures the soul of Italy through music that is both exhilarating and deeply evocative. And with the extraordinary George Li joining us for Saint-Saëns’ Second Piano Concerto, the concert promises both poetic beauty and breathtaking virtuosity. It’s a powerful and fitting way to conclude our season.”

Audiences can learn more about the pieces performed during each Masterworks concert in the Symphony’s DMSO Remix Podcast (get it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts) or by attending free Concert Prelude Talks led by Dr. Eric McIntyre, Professor of Music at Grinnell College, 45 minutes prior to each Masterworks concert in the Prairie Meadows (East) Lobby.

Season Finale: Pines of Rome

Sat May 17 7:30 PM & Sun May 18 2:30 PM

Des Moines Civic Center

Joseph Giunta, conducting

George Li, piano

MENDELSSOHN-HENSEL Overture in C Major

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 4 “Italian”

SAINT-SAËNS Piano Concerto No. 2

RESPIGHI Pines of Rome

