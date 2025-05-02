Three Des Moines Performing Arts-Invested Shows Receive 2025 Tony Award Nominations

Three Des Moines Performing Arts-Invested Shows Receive 2025 Tony Award Nominations5/2/2025
Two Productions Nominated for Best Musical
DES MOINES, IA ― The Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing announced the 2025 Tony Award nominations on Thursday, May 1. Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) invested in three nominated productions – Buena Vista Social Club, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical andReal Women Have Curves – as part of the Independent Presenters Network (IPN). The IPN is a consortium of 40 leading Broadway presenters, theaters and performing arts centers.
Both Buena Vista Social Club and Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical are nominated for Best Musical. DMPA’s invested shows received a combined 16 nominations. Buena Vista Social Club leads the pack with 10 nominations. The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air live on Sunday, June 8 at 7 p.m. CST on CBS with Broadway (The Color Purple) and film (Wicked) star Cynthia Erivo hosting. The show will also stream on Paramount+. Additionally, there will be a pre-show called “The Tony Awards: Act One” on Pluto TV and CBS leading into the main broadcast.
Nominations for each DMPA-invested production are as follows:
Buena Vista Social Club
- BEST MUSICAL
- BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL | Natalie Venetia Belcon
- BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL | Marco Ramirez
- BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL | Saheem Ali
- BEST CHOREOGRAPHY | Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado
- BEST ORCHESTRATIONS | Marco Paguia
- BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL | Arnulfo Maldonado
- BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL | Dede Ayite
- BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL | Tyler Micoleau
- BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL | Jonathan Deans
This production will also receive a Special Tony Award given to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club.
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
- BEST MUSICAL
- BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL | Jak Malone
- BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL | SpitLip (David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts)
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE | David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts
Real Women Have Curves
- BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL | Justina Machado
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE | Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
More information about the Tony Awards and nominees can be found at www.tonyawards.com.