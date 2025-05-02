Just Released

Three Des Moines Performing Arts-Invested Shows Receive 2025 Tony Award Nominations

Two Productions Nominated for Best Musical

DES MOINES, IA ― The Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing announced the 2025 Tony Award nominations on Thursday, May 1. Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) invested in three nominated productions – Buena Vista Social Club, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical andReal Women Have Curves – as part of the Independent Presenters Network (IPN). The IPN is a consortium of 40 leading Broadway presenters, theaters and performing arts centers.

Both Buena Vista Social Club and Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical are nominated for Best Musical. DMPA’s invested shows received a combined 16 nominations. Buena Vista Social Club leads the pack with 10 nominations. The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air live on Sunday, June 8 at 7 p.m. CST on CBS with Broadway (The Color Purple) and film (Wicked) star Cynthia Erivo hosting. The show will also stream on Paramount+. Additionally, there will be a pre-show called “The Tony Awards: Act One” on Pluto TV and CBS leading into the main broadcast.

Nominations for each DMPA-invested production are as follows:

Buena Vista Social Club

BEST MUSICAL

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL | Natalie Venetia Belcon

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL | Marco Ramirez

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL | Saheem Ali

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY | Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS | Marco Paguia

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL | Arnulfo Maldonado

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL | Dede Ayite

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL | Tyler Micoleau

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL | Jonathan Deans

This production will also receive a Special Tony Award given to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club.

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

BEST MUSICAL

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL | Jak Malone

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL | SpitLip (David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE | David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts

Real Women Have Curves

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL | Justina Machado

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE | Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

More information about the Tony Awards and nominees can be found at www.tonyawards.com.