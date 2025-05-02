Just Released

Give Life 5K Honors Iowans Who Have Transformed Lives Through Organ & Tissue Donation

West Des Moines, IA— Iowa Donor Network’s Give Life 5K is taking place on Saturday, May 3rd at 8 A.M. at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines and members of the media are invited to attend. Give Life 5K brings together donor families, living donors, transplant recipients, and community members to honor those who have given the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

The Give Life 5K is Iowa Donor Network’s largest fundraiser of the year. People can register to participate in the Give Life 5K or make a financial contribution to support Iowa Donor Network’s life-transforming mission at www.iowadonornetwork.org/events/2024-givelife5k .