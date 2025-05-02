ChildServe Announces License Transition to Specialty Hospital Designation

DES MOINES, Iowa – ChildServe announced today the organization will officially transition its licensure from a nursing facility to that of a specialty hospital designation. Over the past year, ChildServe has worked in close collaboration with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, Medicaid leadership, the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing, and a host of legislators to develop, draft and pass legislation that has brought this designation to fruition.

“This change in licensure marks a momentous milestone in our organization’s history and signifies some important changes,” said Dr. Teri Wahlig, ChildServe CEO. “First and foremost, this licensure transition recognizes and more appropriately defines the expertise and level of care our talented team provides; it does not change any of the service offerings we provide. Second, transitioning our licensure to a specialty hospital designation will preserve our financial stability and enhance our ability to expand services for children and families in Iowa.”

This change in licensure will include ChildServe’s inpatient units, as well as some of the organization’s outpatient services in Johnston, Des Moines and Ames. Specifically, this transition will convert ChildServe’s 74 licensed nursing facility beds into Specialty Hospital beds and convert Johnston Rehabilitation Agency, Physician Clinics and Behavioral Health services located on the Johnston, Ames and Des Moines campuses to hospital outpatient departments. These areas will transition to a new operating company – ChildServe Specialty Hospital.

Other companies that operate under the ChildServe, Inc. umbrella, including ChildServe Homes, ChildServe Community Options, ChildServeHomecare, and ChildServe Medical Supply, will not fall under the Specialty Hospital designation; they will continue to operate in the same manner. ChildServe locations outside of the Des Moines metro, including Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, will remain licensed as rehab agencies.

“While this licensure transition brings change and excitement, much will remain the same. ChildServe will continue to focus on our four key areas of pediatric rehabilitation, complex medical care, autism and behavioral health, and community-based services,” Dr. Wahlig said. “We will continue to fulfill our mission to partner with families to help children with special healthcare needs live a great life. We will remain ChildServe, and we will continue to grow without compromising culture or quality of care.”

