Just Released

BALLET DES MOINES APPOINTS TODD RHOADES AS DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT AHEAD OF 2025/26 SEASON

Ballet Des Moines continues strategic growth of leadership team at their Lauridsen Campus for Arts and Education

(DES MOINES, IA) May 1, 2025 — Ballet Des Moines (BDM) announced the appointment of Todd Rhoades, as its new Director of Development.

With over two decades of experience as an artist, educator, and administrator in the dance world, Todd brings a wealth of experience to the role at BDM, where he will serve as a key leader in sharing the work and powerful impact of BDM’s programs with the wider community. Most recently, Todd served as Director of Development for Para.Mar Dance Theatre, where he developed fundraising strategies and artistic plans with the Executive and Artistic Directors, assisted in building the board, and initiating marketing campaigns and outreach programs. His background also includes significant experience in labor and arts advocacy, serving on contract negotiation committees for multiple dance and opera companies and was elected to the Board of Governors of the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) as the Midwest Dance Representative.

“I am overjoyed to join Ballet Des Moines as their Director of Development. From the moment I connected with the team, I was inspired by their passion and dedication to bringing the arts to life,” said Rhoades. “Working with such talented dancers and a visionary board in a city that radiates potential and a deep love for the arts feels like a dream come true. I can’t wait to immerse myself in the Des Moines community and help build meaningful connections that will support and elevate the incredible work of Ballet Des Moines.”

Todd holds a BFA in Dance from Point Park University and an MFA in Dance from the University of Iowa, where he was awarded the Iowa Arts Fellowship, the Performing Arts Summer Research Fellowship, and the Summer Dance Research Grant.

Todd’s choreographic work spans opera, musical theater, and contemporary dance, with commissions from Des Moines Metro Opera (Candide, Carmen, Sweeney Todd, Queen of Spades), Finger Lakes Opera, New Orleans Opera, FLO/New York State Ballet, Paramount Theatre (Aurora, IL), Chicago Folks Operetta, and numerous dance companies including Project Bound Dance, Inaside Chicago Dance, Trifecta Dance Collective, Nomi Dance Theater, Roanoke Ballet Theatre, and more. His academic commissions include choreography for the University of Iowa, University of Michigan, and DePaul University.

Todd has danced professionally across the US: with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Ballet Austin, Dominic Walsh Dance Company, Luna Negra Dance Theatre, Ron De Jesus Dance, The Seldoms, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Chicago Opera Theater, The Goodman Theatre, The MUNY in St. Louis.

“The moment I met Todd, I knew he would play a powerful role in our work at Ballet Des Moines,” said Blaire Massa, CEO, Ballet Des Moines. “His breadth of experience, coupled with his passion and energy, position him perfectly to show our community that the arts change lives in a transformational way.”

A passionate educator, Todd has served on the faculty of DePaul University, Hollins University, the University of Iowa, the University of Chicago, and the College of DuPage. He has also taught extensively at Ballet Austin and the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet, instructing the Studio Company, Trainee Program, and Children’s Division.

Todd moves to Des Moines from Chicago, Illinois, stepping into the full-time position July 1, at the start of the 25-26 season.