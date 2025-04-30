Just Released

West Des Moines Chamber Celebrates Fifth Annual Athene Black & Brown Business Summit

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (April 29, 2025) – The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce reflects on the success of the fifth annual Athene Black & Brown Business Summit, presented by Wells Fargo.

Attendees gained tools, insights and connections to help overcome barriers, access resources and spark collaboration. The event featured keynote speakers, panel discussions, a pitch competition, entrepreneurial excursion and networking sessions.

“The Athene Black & Brown Business Summit plays a vital role in tackling the real-world challenges entrepreneurs face,” said Katherine Harrington, president and CEO of the West Des Moines Chamber. “With powerful conversations and high-impact networking, this event equips attendees with the insights and relationships needed to spark lasting change in our business community.”

“Athene’s ongoing support of the Summit is rooted in our belief that inclusion drives innovation,” said Kristi Kaye Burma, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Athene. “By helping entrepreneurs access the tools and connections they need, we are supporting stronger businesses and a more vibrant economy.”

For the 2025 pitch competition, more than 400 applications were received from around the world, including several from Iowa. In early March, seven finalists were selected to present their business pitches live in front of a panel of judges at the event. An eighth contestant was then chosen at random during the event itself, bringing the total number of pitch competition participants to eight. This year’s pitch competition winner was Sherrill Mosee, founder and CEO of MinkeeBlue.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be the winner of the 2025 Athene Black & Brown Business Summit pitch competition,” said Sherrill Mosee, founder & CEO of MinkeeBlue. “Opportunities like this are rare, and this support will go a long way in helping grow my business, and I can’t thank the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce enough for making this possible. Thank you to Katherine Harrington, the volunteers, and everyone who helped bring this event to life. I truly appreciate all of you.”

New for the 2025 event was the introduction of the Catalyst Award, presented by Principal. Finalists were evaluated based on key criteria, including overall presentation, positive societal impact, scalability and growth potential and alignment with their vision and mission. This year’s Catalyst Award winner was Aniekanabasi White, owner of Sensiil Studios.

After receiving the recognition, White—known for his poetic tone—shared: “No one lights a lamp and then puts it under a basket. Instead, a lamp is placed on a stand where it gives light to everyone in the house.”

“At Principal, we are dedicated to supporting bold ideas that reflect the strengths and uniqueness of our communities. The Catalyst Award recognizes entrepreneurs who are not only innovative but also focused on creating meaningful impact,” said Jo Christine Miles, director, Principal Foundation, and Community Relations. “White embodies this spirit. His work inspires the next generation of creators and innovators. We are proud to congratulate White as the inaugural recipient of the Catalyst Award, and we look forward to seeing his continued impact.”

Additionally, Rachelle Long, founder and executive director of Taste of the Junction, was celebrated for receiving the 2025 Mel Essex Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The award honors individuals who uphold high standards of business ethics and a heart for inspiring and encouraging others to fulfill their dreams of securing economic success.

Since 2021, the Summit has been recognizing the Mel Essex Entrepreneur Award winners. Past recipients include:

Pernell Cezar Jr.,BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages in 2021.

Lu Spaine, Zumi Collection, LLC in 2022.

Perlla Deluca, Southwest Contractors, Inc. in 2023.

Blanca Plascencia, El Fogon and El Guacamole Patio & Cantina in 2024.

“I am beyond humbled and honored to be receiving this award in a long line of other award winners in the state of Iowa,” said Long. “Being an entrepreneur myself and supporting others is critical to what I believe in.”

The fifth annual Athene Black & Brown Business Summit brought together entrepreneurs and leaders from around the world to share ideas, build connections and drive meaningful business growth and impact. To learn more, visit: www.wdmchamber.org/BBBSummit.

Sponsors and partners

The Athene Black & Brown Business Summit is made possible through the generous support of sponsors and partners committed to advancing equity, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Athene was the naming sponsor. Wells Fargo was the presenting sponsor. Principal Financial Group® sponsored the newly introduced Catalyst Award. Bank of America sponsored the Pitch Competition.

Additional sponsors and supporters included Amplified DSM, Arroyo Photography, Bankers Trust, Belin McCormick, BMO, Chase, ClaimDOC, Delta Dental Foundation, Elevate by Principal, EMC Insurance, F&G, Google Fiber, Greater Des Moines Partnership, Hy-Vee, IMT Insurance, Iowa Economic Development Authority, Krause Group, Merchant Bonding Company Foundation, Microsoft, MidAmerican Energy Company Foundation, Musco Sports Lighting, NCMIC, Sammons Financial, Smash Park, UnityPoint Health, Verizon Business and Whitfield + Eddy