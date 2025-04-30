Just Released

The 2025 HDSA Team Hope Stateside Walk, Iowa- Takes place Saturday, May 3rd at Meredith Trail Downtwon near Grey’s Lake 9:00 AM.

The Iowa Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the South Dakota Team Hope Stateside Walk on Saturday, May 3rd at Meredith Trail Downtwon near Grey’s Lake. Des Moines, IA. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $28 million for HD since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

For more information about the event, please contact Natalie Bernard (iowa@hdsavolunteer.org).

Online registration and donation information can be found HERE

HDSA’s Team Hope Walk Program is nationally sponsored by Neurocrine Biosciences and Teva Pharmaceuticals.