BANK OF AMERICA MUSEUMS ON US® OFFERS FREE ADMISSION MAY 3 AND 4

WHAT: Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to the Figge Art Museum in Davenport and Science Center of Iowa in Des Moines Saturday and Sunday.

WHEN: Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 (+ the first full weekend of each month)

WHERE: Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday Science Center of Iowa, 401 W Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday



WHY: Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities and help local economies thrive. Through Museums on Us, Bank of America provides its cardholders with free access during the first full weekend of every month to artistic and cultural experiences in Iowa at celebrated institutions ranging from art, children’s and history museums to aquariums, botanical gardens and science centers. This is one example of how the bank strengthens the local communities it serves in, creates greater cultural understanding, and expands accessibility to the arts.

HOW: Use the bank’s location finder tool to search for participating cultural attractions across the country. Please check with our partners directly for current operating hours and admission guidelines. Present your Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to any participating institution during the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month. Cardholders only; guests are not eligible for free admission. Program excludes fundraising events, special exhibitions and ticketed shows. Not to be combined with other offers. Museum participation varies.