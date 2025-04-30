Just Released

ARL to host “Pick Your Bud” adoption event May 1-5

Des Moines, IA (April 30) – Following several recent rescues – on top of a steady stream of animals entering care each day – the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is nearing capacity and will host an adoption event May 1–5 at all ARL locations to open space for incoming animals in need.

During the “Pick Your Bud” adoption event, fees for all cats and dogs ages 6 months and older will be just $55. All pets have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, and received age-appropriate vaccinations. Adopters will also receive discounts at the Animal House retail store and ARL training classes.

Currently, there are 235 more animals in care compared to this time last year, stretching the shelter’s resources before summer – the busiest time of year. The ARL is encouraging those considering adoption to add a new family member now. A list of available pets, along with ARL locations and hours, is available at ARL-Iowa.org.