Just Released

100 Days Until the 2025 Iowa State Fair

Free Entertainment Announced

DES MOINES, IA (04/29/2025) (readMedia)– Just 100 days to go until the gates open, and we’re thrilled to unveil the 2025 Iowa State Fair FREE entertainment lineup! From rock and rising country stars to incredible tribute acts, family fun and returning Fair favorites, there’s something for everyone at Fair Sweet Fair, August 7–17, 2025.

With gate admission, you can enjoy more than half a million dollars’ worth of top-notch entertainment-completely free!

Susan Knapp Amphitheater sponsored by Prairie Meadows with media sponsor WHO 13

August 7 Ty Myers (Country) 8 p.m.

August 8 Creed Fisher (Country) 8 p.m.

August 9 Waylon Wyatt (Country) 8 p.m.

August 10 The Castellows (Country) 8 p.m.

August 11 Kashus Culpepper (Country) 8 p.m.

August 12 Drew Baldridge (Country) 8 p.m.

August 13 Tanner Adell (Country) 8 p.m.

August 14 William Clark Green (Country) 8 p.m.

August 15 Brent Cobb (Country) 8 p.m.

August 16 Drake White (Country) 8 p.m.

August 17 Redferrin (Country) 7 p.m.

Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi with media sponsor iHeart

August 7-8 The Holy Rocka Rollaz (Rock n’ Roll) 7 & 9 p.m.

August 9 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation presented by Nature Hill 7 p.m.

August 10 Parranderos Latin Combo (Salsa/Cumbia/Afrobeat) 7 p.m.

August 11 Six Appeal (Pop) 7 & 9 p.m.

August 12-13 Herman’s Hermits (Pop/Folk) 7 & 9 p.m.

August 14-16 Ron Diamond (Hypnotist) 7 & 9 p.m.

August 17 Rebecca St. James (Christian) 7 p.m.

MidAmerican Energy Stage with Iowa Realty and media sponsor KCCI 8

August 7 Taylor Inspired Dance Party (Pop/Electronic/Dance Beats) 8 p.m.

August 8 The Nadas (Folk) 7 & 9 p.m.

August 9 The End (A Tribute To The Beatles) 8 p.m.

August 10 Pecos and the Rooftops (Country) 8 p.m.

August 11 PetRock (Smooth Rock) 8 p.m.

August 12 Electric Avenue (MTV 80s Tribute) 8 p.m.

August 13 Allie Colleen (Country) 8 p.m.

August 14 The Pork Tornadoes (Beard Pop) 8 p.m.

August 15 Not Quite Brothers (Classic Rock/Rock) 8 p.m.

August 16 Jason Brown (Country) 8 p.m.

August 17 Journey from the Heart (Rock) 7 p.m.

Fun Forest Stage sponsored by Community Choice Credit Union

The Chipper Experience! – Where COMEDY & MAGIC Collide!

Brad Weston (Comedy/Juggler)

Grounds Entertainment (August 7-17)

Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan, T.J. Jenkins and Clint Henik – Expo Hill

The Flying Royals Trapeze Show sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water – Jacobson Exhibition Center West Lawn

Hot Glass Academy – Heritage Village, Next to First Church

Cowboy Boot Camp – North of Little Hands on the Farm

Kids Can Cook Cooking Show – Variety Theater

The Ice Cream Show with Greg Frisbee – Strolling

Bandaloni – Strolling

Hillbilly Bob – Strolling

All grounds entertainment times to be listed in daily schedules available in mid-July.

FREE entertainment is included with gate admission. Advance discounted admission tickets and Grandstand tickets are on sale now at www.iowastatefair.org.

The complete daily program of events and entertainment will be released in July at www.iowastatefair.org and on the official Iowa State Fair App. Sign up for the Iowa State Fair e-newsletter, text alerts or App, and follow us on social media for announcements, information, giveaways and contests.