Mainframe Studios May First Friday Featuring THE ENVIRONMENT

Curated by Diane Kunzler, an exhibition exploring humankind’s relationship with nature – how we interact with, impact, and reimagine the world around us.

Des Moines, IA (April 28, 2025) – Mainframe Studios invites the community to First Friday on

May 2, 2025 from 5-8pm featuring The ENVIRONMENT, a new exhibition curated by Iowa Artist Diane Kunzler. Showcasing ninety-nine recent works from seventy-three central Iowa artists, The ENVIRONMENT explores humankind’s relationship with nature – how we interact with, impact, and reimagine the world around us.

“This exhibition is a reminder that creativity and nature are deeply intertwined, and through art, we can reimagine a more conscious and connected world.” – Julia Franklin, Mainframe Executive Director.

The ENVIRONMENT is curated by Diane Kunzler, an Iowa-based artist, teacher, and business owner, known for capturing nature’s subtle nuances through her oil paintings and pastel drawings.

“Through this exhibition I invite viewers to reflect on our connections to the natural world and the lasting effects of our choices,” said Diane Kunzler.

As always, First Friday events are free and open to the public, offering visitors the chance to explore open studios across all five floors, meet local artists, and experience new works. This family-friendly event will offer a variety of food and drink options, live music with Fred Love, and an interactive activity using found plastic from local waterways with Iowa author & photographer, Kelly Crull.

Guests are also invited to meet and sketch animal ambassadors from Spock’s Sanctuary, and discover how these animals play a vital role in our environment and why protecting them, and our ecosystem, is so important. Spock’s Sanctuary is a local organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates, with a strong focus on public education.

Special event partner Iowa Environmental Council will share on water quality, clean air, climate change, and environmental justice initiatives in Iowa. In addition to the main exhibition, First Friday will also feature three special showcases:

● Iowa Arts Council 2025 Fellows Celebration – Artist Presentations at 6 and 7pm. Meet the 2025 Fellows and gain insights into the Iowa creative landscape with artist presentations and a panel discussion moderated by Iowa Arts Council staff.

● Third-floor gallery: Just One – a multimedia exhibition showcasing works by seven student artists from Iowa State University; Jesse Benbrook-Black, Natalie Deam, Rachel Kramer, Mathuraa, Elián Oropeza Gutierrez, Sebastian Sanchez-Falero.

● M/A/S/S in Studio #245 will feature Come Into My Blue, a photography exhibition with new works by Iowa Artist TJ Benson. For added convenience, Mainframe Studios provides a free shuttle service from 4 – 9 p.m.

Pick-up is available at the overflow parking on Crocker between 7th and 8th Streets, with drop-off at the Mainframe Studios front entrance.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend at any time during the event. Special previews are allowed as early as 2pm on Friday, May 2nd ahead of the public opening. To schedule a preview or any interviews, please contact Libby Crimmings (info below).

Mainframe’s First Friday

Friday, May 2nd, 5-8pm

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines, IA 50309