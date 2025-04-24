Just Released

Sewage release to Saylor Creek in Ankeny

ANKENY — An estimated 5,000 to 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater entered Saylor Creek in southwest Ankeny due to a broken force main near a lift station at 940 SW Ankeny Road.

The flow has been stopped from further entering the creek. As a precaution, people and pets should avoid contact with Saylor Creek. No dead fish have been observed by DNR staff on-site or downstream.

Having first stopped additional release into the creek, the city will make repairs to the force main as soon as possible.

The Iowa DNR will follow up with the city for further assessment.