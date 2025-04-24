Just Released

Iowa Beverage Systems Announces Acquisition by KEG 1 Iowa, LLC

Leading Iowa Beer Distributor Will Retain All Employees Through Transition

April 24, 2025 (Des Moines, IA) After 33 years in the business of beverage distribution across the state of Iowa, Iowa Beverage Systems (IBEV) has announced that they have been acquired by KEG 1 Iowa, LLC.

Dudley Fleck, Executive Vice President said “The Fleck family has been proud to serve and grow in Eastern Iowa for 70 years with great products, good jobs, community involvement, and too many friends to count. It has been rewarding to partner with IBEV and see the company grow and prosper.”

“I am pleased to announce the sale of IBEV to KEG1 Iowa LLC as I have known the owners of KEG1 for decades and trust them to provide great service and products to our customers and to continue to provide a great workplace and increased opportunities for our employees.” said Mike Brewington, President of IBEV. “It has been a true pleasure working with our customers and building relationships in the communities we have served and I look forward to those relationships continuing long after the close of the sale,” he added.

After the close, KEG1 and its family of businesses will own and operate beer, wine and liquor distributorships in 14 States, selling over 130 million cases per year. For more information about KEG1 visit www.keg1llc.site

The transaction is scheduled to close on June 30, 2025.

About Iowa Beverage Systems

Founded in 1992, IBEV distributes beer and non alcoholic beverages to 51 of 99 Iowa counties, covering 70% of the state’s population.The Company and its 350 team members service nearly 5000 licensed retail customers with world class brands, sales, and merchandising support.

IBEV distributes over 300 brands from more than 40 suppliers and breweries from its operations in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. The company invests in its brands, the communities it serves and above all its people. For more information about Iowa Beverage Systems, visit www.ibev.com.