Just Released

Celebrating Nature: An Earth Day Adventure

An Earth Day Adventure is a free, family-friendly event on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Water Works Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

The event engages the community in environmental education and outdoor fun.​

Event Highlights

Interactive Activities: Attendees can participate in nature hikes, bird and plant identification, kite flying, glass egg raffles, and bingo. These activities aim to educate and inspire environmental stewardship, including:

Des Moines Water Works Park Foundation

Des Moines Water Works

HDR

Climbing Kites

Live Entertainment & Food: Enjoy live music performances and a variety of food trucks. The Des Moines Biergarten will also be open, offering a selection of beverages including:

CW Smith and Rob Lombard, live entertainment

Des Moines Biergarten

Pho Wheels & Sushi

Outside Scoop

Jethro’s BBQ

Comfort Food Huxley ​

Educational Booths: Local non-profits will host booths with engaging activities, providing information on wildlife, conservation, and sustainable practices, including:

Des Moines Water Works

Iowa Waste Exchange

Eat Greater Des Moines

Iowa Environmental Council

Trees Forever

Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Rain Campaign

Location

Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park 2251 George Flagg Parkway Des Moines, IA 50321​