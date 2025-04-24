Celebrating Nature: An Earth Day Adventure

Celebrating Nature: An Earth Day Adventure4/24/2025
An Earth Day Adventure is a free, family-friendly event on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Water Works Park in Des Moines, Iowa.
The event engages the community in environmental education and outdoor fun.
Event Highlights
Interactive Activities: Attendees can participate in nature hikes, bird and plant identification, kite flying, glass egg raffles, and bingo. These activities aim to educate and inspire environmental stewardship, including:
Des Moines Water Works Park Foundation
Des Moines Water Works
HDR
Climbing Kites
Live Entertainment & Food: Enjoy live music performances and a variety of food trucks. The Des Moines Biergarten will also be open, offering a selection of beverages including:
CW Smith and Rob Lombard, live entertainment
Des Moines Biergarten
Pho Wheels & Sushi
Outside Scoop
Jethro’s BBQ
Comfort Food Huxley
Educational Booths: Local non-profits will host booths with engaging activities, providing information on wildlife, conservation, and sustainable practices, including:
Des Moines Water Works
Iowa Waste Exchange
Eat Greater Des Moines
Iowa Environmental Council
Trees Forever
Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
Rain Campaign
Location
Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park 2251 George Flagg Parkway Des Moines, IA 50321