Chase for Business and iHeartMedia teamed up to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa (BGCCI)

DES MOINES, IA April 22, 2025 – Chase for Business and iHeartMedia teamed up to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa (BGCCI), with Chase donating $42,500 to the organization’s ‘Career Pathways’ program, addressing the critical need for career readiness and skills development programs among underserved students in the Des Moines metro area.

The contribution was made possible through Chase for Business’s collaboration with iHeartMedia’s social responsibility and community engagement division, iHeartImpact. The funds will help provide students with career exploration resources, certification programs, and partnerships with local employers – empowering them to succeed in their careers and beyond. This goal aligns with Chase for Business’s commitment to fostering economic growth and creating opportunities across communities.

iHeartMedia stations supported the collaboration with an on-air awareness campaign celebrating BGCCI and Chase’s support of youth development programs across Central Iowa.

“The partnership with iHeartImpact will be instrumental in advancing our mission,” said Tony Timm, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs Central Iowa. “The funding and support will allow us to increase our impact, reach more individuals, and create lasting change in the communities we serve. Specifically, this support will help our teen Club youth advancing in their post-school careers, whether through trade school, college, or directly within the workforce. We are incredibly grateful for this collaboration and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference together.”

“At our core, we believe in investing in the future of our communities and empowering young people with the tools to succeed – whether that’s in the classroom, the workplace, or as the next generation of small business owners,” said Mikal Quarles, Midwest Division

Director, Chase for Business. “Supporting the Career Pathways program is more than just a donation –it’s part of our broader firm’s commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities and creating pathways to opportunity in every neighborhood we serve.”

JPMorganChase in Iowa JPMorganChase has supported economic opportunity and provided banking and financial services to consumers and businesses across Iowa since 1985. This includes: Providing more than $277M in small business loans and providing about 1,000 hours of advising support to Iowa’s entrepreneurs Supporting over 160 medium and large clients in industries including utilities, technology, media and telecommunications Supporting vital institutions, including local governments; higher education, nonprofit organizations and healthcare institutions and 11 of Iowa’s local financial institutions Investing in renovations of local historic buildings and financed the development and rehabilitation of affordable housing units

About iHeartImpact & iHeartMedia

iHeartImpact is a community impact division of iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] designed to help corporate brands partner with nonprofits through their advertising spends with iHeartMedia. Launched in 2019, iHeartImpact works with brands to achieve marketing goals on iHeartMedia platforms, and to invest in community organizations addressing critical social causes. To date, this program has provided nearly $10M in funding to nonprofits across dozens of issue areas. Visit iHeartIMPACT.com and iHeartMedia.com for more program and company information. tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts.

About Boys & Girls Club of Central Iowa

For over 60 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa has provided kids and teens in our community with a safe, supportive environment, structured programs, and caring staff role models. Highly educated and trained professionals at eight area Club locations give 1,800+ members the resources and guidance to graduate high school on time with a plan for the future. BGCCI’s programs help young people achieve academic success, model good character & citizenship, live healthy lifestyles, and prepare for the workforce. For more information, visit www.bgcci.org.