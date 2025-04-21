Nearly 5,000 Iowa High School Students Registered to Vote through Secretary of State’s Carrie Chapman Catt Program

Just Released

DES MOINES – The Carrie Chapman Catt Award program, created and administered by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, encourages eligible high school senior students to register to vote. Secretary Pate recently announced that as part of the initiative, 4,737 high school students registered to vote across 60 counties during the 2024-2025 school year.

Established in 2019, the Carrie Chapman Catt Award was created by Secretary Pate to encourage voter registration in Iowa high schools. The prestigious Carrie Chapman Catt Award goes to Iowa schools that register at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote, with schools also earning recognition for registered 70 percent and 50 percent of eligible students. Studies show that students who report being encouraged to vote or taught how to register to vote in high school are more likely to vote and be more invested in elections throughout their lifetimes.

To wrap up the 2024-2025 school year, Secretary Pate is celebrating the 120 schools that signed up to host voter registration drives and the 62 schools that received recognition as part of the award program.

40 schools registered at least 90% of eligible seniors, earning the Carrie Chapman Catt Award trophy

5 large schools (with more than 300 students) registered at least 100 eligible seniors, earning the Capitol Award trophy

8 schools registered at least 70% of eligible students, earning a banner award

9 schools registered at least 50% of eligible students, earning a certificate award

“It is a privilege to have a small part in instilling a sense of civic duty among Iowa’s high school students,” said Secretary Pate. “Registering to vote is the first step in ensuring you have the opportunity to exercise your fundamental right to vote, and I am thrilled to congratulate the almost 5,000 new registered voters who are establishing that they are not just leaders of tomorrow, but leaders already today.”

A full list of the 62 schools that are being recognized is available below.

A total of 40 schools are being recognized with a trophy for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award and registering at least 90% of eligible students to vote.

Four schools have qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for all six years (denoted with six asterisks******). Four schools qualified for the award for the fifth time (five asterisks*****), three schools qualified for the award for the fourth time (four asterisks****), eight schools for the third time, (three asterisks***), ten for the second time (two asterisks**), and 16 schools for the first time (one asterisk*). These schools include: