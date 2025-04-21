Just Released

Hy-Vee Round Up Campaign Raises More than $220,000 for Variety – the Children’s Charity

Hy-Vee customers generously supported Variety – the Children’s Charity by rounding up their total grocery bill in February to support children who are critically ill, at-risk, underprivileged, or living with special needs. This month-long initiative raised an impressive $220,385.

The dollars raised through the Round Up campaign will help Variety fund essential mobility equipment, such as adaptive bikes, gait trainers, and mobile standers, for children living with special needs. Additionally, the donations will support key programs, grants, and transportation solutions for children who are underserved or facing serious health challenges..

“We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Variety, which has been a cornerstone of Hy-Vee’s commitment to giving back for over 40 years. This collaboration has allowed us to make a difference in the lives of countless children, and we’re grateful to our customers who make it all possible. Every dollar raised during this campaign directly impacts the lives of children in need and helps build a stronger, more inclusive community across the Midwest,” said Ryan Roberts, Senior Vice President of Hy-Vee and Board Member of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa.

“We are deeply grateful for Hy-Vee’s continued support and generosity,” said Wendy Ingham, Executive Director of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. “The Round Up campaign is a powerful way for us to make a meaningful, lasting impact on the lives of children who need it most. Thanks to Hy-Vee’s commitment, we are able to provide essential resources and services that directly improve the quality of life for children throughout Iowa. Hy-Vee’s dedication to the community goes above and beyond, and this campaign is a perfect example of their ongoing passion for helping children in need. Together, we are building a brighter, more inclusive future for the children we serve, and we couldn’t do it without their continued partnership.”

Since 1983, Hy-Vee has raised more than $21 million to support Variety’s mission of improving the lives of children across the Midwest.