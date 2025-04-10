Just Released

“Stop the Scammers” Fraud Education Campaign Kick-Off Press Conference and Event

Opportunity to hear from state leaders on scams impacting Iowans in the digital age

Windsor Heights, Iowa (April 10, 2025) – The Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services, in partnership with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and AARP Iowa, are kicking off the 2025 “Stop the Scammers” education roadshow in Windsor Heights. The educational campaign and roadshow seek to educate Iowans on scams impacting the state and how Iowans can best protect themselves from scammers in the digital age.

WHAT: An educational event to learn about common scam tactics and the information and resources Iowans can utilize to protect themselves and their hard-earned money from scammers. A press conference will be held prior to the event.

WHO:Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen, AARP Iowa State Director Michael Wagler

WHEN: Friday, April 11

Press conference at 11 a.m., event following from 12:30-2 p.m.

WHERE: Windsor Heights Community Center, 6900 School St., Windsor Heights, IA 50324

Please RSVP by Thursday, April 10 to Nick Meyer at (563) 275-9935 or nmeyer@LS2group.com