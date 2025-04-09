Just Released

Liz Lidgett Gallery Presents: Eclectic Blooms

DES MOINES, IOWA — (April 11th, 2025) — Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design is delighted to announce its upcoming exhibition, Eclectic Blooms, a vibrant celebration of floral inspiration through the lens of seven distinct artists working across mixed media. The show opens Friday, April 11th and invites viewers to experience the beauty of blooms in both familiar and unexpected forms.

From bold abstractions to delicate textures, Eclectic Blooms explores the endless ways flowers can be reimagined through paint, collage, textile, and sculpture. This fresh and layered collection highlights the unique perspectives each artist brings to a timeless subject, offering a rich and dynamic interpretation of floral themes.

“Our team curated this show to feel like a burst of spring,” says Liz Lidgett, owner and curator of Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. “Each artist’s work brings something completely different to the table—yet together, they tell a beautifully cohesive story about the enduring power of flowers in art.”

The exhibition features a lineup of talented artists whose approaches range from tactile and sculptural to expressive and abstract, all united by their shared inspiration: the bloom.

Featured Artists:

• Marcy Vreeland – Fredericksburg, Texas

• Jenna Brownlee – Des Moines, Iowa

• Sarina Angell (new artist) – Baltimore, Maryland

• Nay Bellamy – Surrey, United Kingdom

• Brittany Smith – Garner, North Carolina

• Michele Aschenbrenner – Malvern, Pennsylvania

• Nosheen Iqbal (new artist) – Richardson, Texas

Whether you visit the gallery in person or explore the exhibition online at www.lizlidgett.com, Eclectic Blooms is sure to offer a fresh perspective on a classic motif.

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design continues to connect collectors with bold and inspiring works from artists around the world. With monthly exhibitions like Eclectic Blooms, the gallery remains a hub for artistic discovery and a celebration of contemporary creativity.