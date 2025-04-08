Just Released

Kathranne Knight | “Recurrence” & “Oh, Repetition!” | Curated by Kathranne Knight

Opening Reception at Moberg Gallery

FRIDAY, APRIL 11

5:00 – 8:00 PM

2411 Grand Ave. Des Moines, IA 50312

Free and open to the public | Parking behind the gallery

Kathranne Knight | Recurrence

Kathranne Knight’s exhibition, Recurrence, explores the deep reservoirs of meaning embedded in the acts of repetition. The drawings and paintings repeat lines, bodily actions, motifs, and structures, which are nestled in modes such as echoes, mantras, mirrors, and accumulations. The drawings and paintings pulse with a backbeat rhythm, a staccato of line and color that works on the body and eye.

The artist plumbs art historical genres and themes such as Landscape and Minimalism, bringing to light certain compositions that recur in the former and strategies of seriality in the latter. Blocky compositions recall the Ukiyo-e woodblock prints of Hiroshige, including the moody diagonal line which functions as a signifier for rain and a visual contra beat.

⁠

“Oh, Repetition!” | Curated by Kathranne Knight

Repetition is a method of making and a concept; it is action, subject, and structure. Think of daily repetitions such as the sun rising and setting each day, marking time; we breathe in, and we breathe out, sustaining our bodies; waves break over and over against the shore, evidence of our gravitational spin. Repetition is everywhere in us and surrounding us, an engine that simultaneously builds and decays.

The selected artists use repetition in meaningful ways that vary from mantra-like incantations in language, to structures that are formed through repetitive actions, to compact repetitions you find in doubling or mirroring.

I urge viewers to take pleasure in the musicality of repetition, to notice its presence in pattern-making structures, how it produces difference and movement, and how completely it informs every aspect of our lives.

Participating artists include: Tibi Chelsea, Angela Johal, Larassa Kabel, Ruben Sanchez, Linda Coletta, Pref, Charoula Nikolaidou, William Downs, Sean Greene, Michaela Mullin, Catherine Reinhart, Rachel Merrill, and Adele Renault.