Just Released

Des Moines Arts Festival® Opens Volunteer Opportunities

Over 800 volunteer shifts are needed to support the award-winning Festival

(Des Moines, IA) – The Des Moines Arts Festival® presented by Nationwide is recruiting volunteers to fill over 800 volunteer shifts at the 2025 Festival – June 27 – 29. The volunteer program, sponsored by the Polk County Board of Supervisors, will utilize volunteers starting Monday, June 23, through Sunday, June 29.

Volunteers are needed for set-up, tear-down, and a variety of activities such as supporting artists, greeting guests, assisting families at the Student Art Exhibition, selling merchandise, sharing information at the sustainability stations, and managing the Silent Rivers VIP Club. Volunteers can sign up individually or as a group. Each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt along with snacks, beverages, and a free drink coupon from Exile Brewing Company to use after the Festival.

As in recent years, the Festival is offering more group opportunities during Festival set-up and tear-down. Companies seeking team volunteer projects are encouraged to consider one of these options.

“Volunteers are the heart of the Des Moines Arts Festival. Their dedication and hard work are truly invaluable,” said Stephen King, Executive Director of the Des Moines Arts Festival.

Interested individuals and group representatives should visit www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/volunteer to sign up through a VolunteerLocal hosted site. Questions can be directed to the Festival’s Volunteer Coordinator, Stacey at volunteer@desmoinesartsfestival.org.