Just Released

Urbandale Food Pantry Prepares for April 1 Facility Opening with $2.3 Million Raised

URBANDALE, IA (March 28th) — The Urbandale Food Pantry is excited to announce the official fundraising kickoff for its new facility, with $2.3 million raised toward the $3.5 million goal.

At last Thursday’s Pack the Pantry event, city leaders and local media gathered to celebrate this milestone. During the event, Urbandale Mayor Bob Andeweg placed the first item of food on the shelves of the new pantry, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the organization.

“We are just days away from opening our new building, which will allow us to better serve our mission of feeding neighbors with dignity and compassion,” said Patty Sneddon-Kisting, Executive Director of the Urbandale Food Pantry. “This new space will not only expand our capacity but also create a welcoming environment where families can access food with respect and security.”

The new facility, located at 7901 Douglas Ave., is set to open its doors on April 1. The two-story building will more than double the size of the current pantry operations, with a spacious warehouse, larger shopping areas, and a dedicated food recovery space, affectionately referred to as the “anytime room.” Additionally, the building will feature a lobby and reception area, enhancing the pantry’s overall accessibility.

“Our families have long braved the elements — from rain to snow and extreme heat — to access the food they need. This new facility will allow us to offer them a far more welcoming, dignified experience,” Sneddon-Kisting added.

The upper floor will house offices for pantry staff, as well as shared community spaces that align with the pantry’s vision of providing wrap-around services for families. Additionally, as part of an ongoing development agreement with the City of Urbandale, the grounds will feature a community garden to further engage and support local residents.

“Hunger is rarely about food and more about impossible decisions families have to make, so how can we support them better”, Sneddon-Kisting said.

The fundraising campaign continues with $2.3 million raised toward the $3.5 million goal. A dedicated campaign committee, including Mayor Andeweg, former Polk County Supervisor Bob Brownell, and City Council Member Bridget Carberry Montgomery, is spearheading efforts to meet the remaining goal.

Interested donors are invited to contact Sneddon-Kisting for more information or to schedule a tour. Donations can also be made online at urbandalefoodpantry.org.

Since its founding in 2008, the Urbandale Food Pantry has seen consistent growth in the number of individuals served. Today, the pantry supports more than 2,000 families per month and has expanded its reach beyond Urbandale to serve residents across Polk County and beyond. In 2024, the pantry distributed more than four million pounds of food to those in need. The Urbandale Food Pantry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For more information about the Urbandale Food Pantry, visit urbandalefoodpantry.org.