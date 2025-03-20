Just Released

Painters for Pets: Local art keeping pets in their homes and out of shelters

DES MOINES, Iowa—The Pet Project will host its 9 th annual Painters for Pets fundraiser on March 27. Whether you are an art collector or animal lover, this event is for you!

The live event will take place at Mainframe Studios, 900 Keo Way in Des Moines. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Early bird tickets are $30 each through March 16th. Regular pricing is $35 each ($65 for a pair) and are available online at www.thepetprojectmidwest.org/events/. A small number of tickets will be available at the door.

Painters for Pets is The Pet Project’s largest fundraising activity of the year. Artwork available includes ceramics, paintings, photographs, woodwork and more.

The event will feature both live and silent auctions. Entertainment includes singer/songwriter Brian Congdon. There will be appetizers and drinks.

Maria Torres, vice president of The Pet Project, said money raised will help those who have fallen on hard times to provide for their furry friends. “One hundred percent of the proceeds goes to help keep pets in homes and out of shelters,” Torres said.

The Pet Project provides pet food and supplies to Des Moines area residents who are struggling to meet the needs of their pets. The group also supports a state-wide network helping to reunite lost and found pets in Iowa. Last year The Pet Project distributed over 70,000 pounds of pet food to the community