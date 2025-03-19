Just Released

Hy-Vee reaches over $1 million in support to Hope For The Warriors and its programs

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (March 19, 2025) – Hy-Vee has surpassed $1 million in support for Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit that supports post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families, through its Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, reaching $1.3 million in 2024.

Since 2014, Hy-Vee has supported Hope For The Warriors through its Homefront initiative that supports veterans, active-duty military, and their families. The goal of the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative is to increase awareness of and support for organizations that serve our nation’s military members, veterans and their families through fundraisers, community events and special initiatives.

Hy-Vee operates over 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with Hope For The Warriors,” said Dawn Buzynski, assistant vice president of communications for Hy-Vee. “Since 2014, we’ve worked alongside the HOPE staff to raise awareness and provide resources for post-9/11 veterans and active military. Our goal has always been to honor their service and sacrifice by supporting them through fundraisers, community events and special initiatives that truly make a difference.”

The donations to Hope For The Warriors continue to be used to fund a variety of its programs focused on providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.

“We’re honored to work toward our mission alongside corporate partners like Hy-Vee that understand the value of hiring and supporting military families year-round,” said Robin Kelleher, founder and CEO for Hope For The Warriors. “Each year, requests for HOPE’s support with housing and food insecurities continue to rise within the military community, and we’re able to continue to meet those critical needs thanks to supporters like Hy-Vee and its dedicated customers.”

For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.

For more information on the Hy-Vee Homefront, visit hy-vee.com/corporate/our-company/homefront/.

About Hope For The Warriors: Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) is a national leader driving transformative change for the post-9/11 U.S. military community (including veterans and active-duty service members as well as military caregivers, spouses and family members, and families of the fallen). At HOPE, our mission is to deliver unparalleled services that uplift individuals and their families as they navigate the complexities of military life. We are committed to fostering resilience and a sense of purpose, ensuring that those who have served our nation will thrive. Together, we forge a strong community that champions courage, commitment, and grit. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, X, Instagram , YouTube or LinkedIn.

About Hy-Vee: Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee was recently named the No. 1 grocery store in America by USA TODAY. The company’s more than 75,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.