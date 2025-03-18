Just Released

SBA Celebrates Iowa Small Business Persons of the Year for their Success and Impact

Awardees from Percival Scientific in competition for National Small Business Person of the Year to be presented during National Small Business Week in May

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — Today the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Iowa District Office is celebrating Iowa’s Small Business Persons of the Year as it prepares for National Small Business Week, which will take place May 4-10, 2025. Along with awards ceremonies, the week will include a national small business roadshow with SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, a two-day virtual summit, community events and educational sessions about manufacturing, digital marketing, cybersecurity and cryptocurrency, as well as online business resources and renowned speakers.

“Congratulations to the state Small Business Persons of the Year,” Great Plains Regional Administrator Brad Zaun said. “Your hard work and dedication are the engine that drives our local economies and creates jobs in our communities. I am excited for National Small Business Week, a time to celebrate your achievements and provide valuable resources for continued success.”

The SBA is recognizing President and CEO Jake Oakland, VP of Sales Jamie Jackson, and VP of Marketing and Communication Joni Campidilli of Percival Scientific in Perry, Iowa for their impact and economic contributions in Iowa.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler will acknowledge Oakland, Jackson and Campidilli, who are in the running for the National Small Business Person of the Year and national runner up, on May 5 at the National Small Business Week kick off and awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

“We are pleased to recognize the team from Percival Scientific as Iowa’s Small Business Persons of the Year and know Iowa will be well represented during National Small Business Week,” Acting Iowa District Director Dawnelle Conley said.

With a company history tracing back more than 135 years, Percival Scientific has always focused on innovation and customization of products to meet their customers’ exact specifications. Today, Percival Scientific’s manufacturing focus is on the engineering, design and fabrication of custom research environmental growth chambers for universities, colleges, government institutions and businesses worldwide. More than 150 different models of Percival Scientific’s research chambers are being used in all 50 states and in more than 79 countries worldwide. The company currently has 86 employees at their manufacturing facility in the small town of Perry, Iowa.

Percival Scientific used two Paycheck Protection (PPP loans) to help the company weather the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company has also utilized funds through the SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) to help grow sales internationally.

Details on National Small Business Week, the virtual summit, registrations and speakers are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events and identifiable by searching with #SmallBusinessWeek.