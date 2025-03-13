Just Released

DMPS SCHOOLS EARN NATIONAL HONORS FOR COUNSELING EXCELLENCE

Schools at DMPS are earning national recognition for their exemplary commitments to comprehensive school counseling programs.

Goodrell Middle School, Hoover High School and Wright Elementary School have earned the Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) designation from the American School Counselor Association. The RAMP designation, awarded to schools that align with the criteria set in the ASCA National Model, recognizes schools that are committed to delivering a comprehensive, data-driven school counseling program and an exemplary educational environment.

“The excellence and commitment our school counselors bring to their work each day makes a difference in the lives of countless students,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools. “They are often times unsung heroes in the important work of education, and I am pleased that our counselors and staff at Goodrell, Hoover and Wright are being honored for their great work.”

More than 600 schools have been designated as RAMP since the program’s inception. As of 2024, Iowa has three active RAMP schools. With the addition of our three newest award winners, the total could increase to six RAMP programs after the 2025 award announcements — four of which are DMPS schools.

“These milestones reflect our district’s unwavering dedication to creating supportive educational environments and promoting student success through exceptional counseling services,” said Erin Cavazos, K-12 School Counseling Coordinator at Des Moines Public Schools.

Schools that pursue the Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) designation undergo a rigorous, year-long application process, collecting data and documenting how their comprehensive school counseling programs align with the ASCA National Model. Applications are reviewed by a panel of experts who assess program implementation and impact.

In addition, East High School is being presented with the Program of Promise Award by the American School Counselor Association. This honor recognizes the work underway at East to build an exemplary school counseling program, including progress being made towards the school’s full RAMP status.

Congratulations to the counselors at each of the four schools: Kelsey Howard and Julie Charikov​ (Goodwill Middle School); Michael Dean, Tracy Levang, and Jan Stribling​ (Hoover High School); Barbara Hogan (Wright Elementary School); and Natalie Madsen, Kristen Borel, Lauren Brandt-Erickson, Ashlee Duimstra, Jana McClelland, and Mike Freund​ (East High School).

All four DMPS schools will be recognized in July at the American School Counselor Association Annual Conference in July.