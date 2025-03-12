Just Released

Kayleigha has been named the Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa.

Des Moines, Iowa, March 11, 2025 – Selected among other outstanding youth, Kayleigha has been named the Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa. The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, dedication to live a healthy lifestyle, and life and workforce readiness.

Now in its 78th year, the Youth of the Year program honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures. Kayleigha will go on to vie for the Iowa Youth of the Year title and a $2,500 college scholarship from Kohl’s.

“Youth of the Year is one of the most inspiring events to be a part of. The youth share their amazing stories, and we get a glimpse of how the club has made an impact on their lives. It goes to show that what we do every day is not in vain. Every program, every partnership, and every donation go to make sure we can provide a high-quality club experience for youth.” – Neisa Taylor, Director of Operations

Kayleigha has been a club member at McCombs Club for 6 years, and has participated in a variety of BGCCI programs, including the City of Des Moines work program, Torch Club, Girls in Science, photography, and cooking club. Kayleigha also competed in and won last year’s title of Youth of the Year. After high school, Kayleigha plans to study to become a pediatrician or OBGYN at the University of Northern Iowa.

BGCCI’s Youth of the Year 2025 (hosted by NCMIC) was held at the Blank Park Zoo, where attendees heard the Senior Candidate’s speeches, awarded BGCCI’s volunteer of the year, and celebrated the accomplishments of Iowa’s youth.

If Kayleigha is named the Iowa Youth of the Year, she will vie for the title of Midwest Regional Youth of the Year who will receive an additional $20,000 college scholarship. Five regional finalists along with the National Military Youth of the Year will advance to the National Youth of the Year event in September 2025 to vie for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of $50,000 and a brand-new Toyota Corolla.

The Youth of the Year program is supported by Kohl’s. Kohl’s is the Signature Sponsor of Youth of the Year, sharing a dedication to America’s youth. Kohl’s is committed to partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to ensure local Clubs and Youth Centers provide staff training and curriculum updates focused on trauma-informed care, building practices kids and teens will need to build great futures.

bgca.org/yoy . For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit

About BGCCI