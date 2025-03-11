Just Released

The Glow is Back! Blank Park Zoo’s Wild Lights Returns

The biggest, brightest event of the year returns with all-new lantern displays

DES MOINES, Iowa (March 11, 2025) – Des Moines will shine brighter this spring with the return of Blank Park Zoo’s Wild Lights presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. The glow returns with an all-new lineup of nearly 50 handcrafted, larger-than-life illuminated Asian lanterns.

This year’s festival will showcase animals, insects, and plants, in addition to interactive experiences. New for 2025, guests can enjoy an all-new private igloo experience, delicious s’mores stations, and a special Wild Lights bar serving beer and wine on select nights.

“Wild Lights continues to amaze and delight our guests each year,” Anne Shimerdla, president and CEO of Blank Park Zoo, said. “There will be more to do than ever before, along with an entirely new lineup of displays. The breathtaking artistry and immersive experience make this a one-of-a-kind event you won’t find anywhere else in Iowa.”

Guests will be amazed by the stunning lantern displays, including the 20-foot-tall Tiger Mountain, a magic forest, and a 70-foot-long sunflower tunnel. In addition to the lanterns, visitors will find plenty of photo opportunities and interactive elements that bring the magic of Wild Lights to life.

Tickets for Wild Lights are on sale now. Through March 14, tickets are available for as low as $17. This limited-time sale is also the only opportunity to purchase Any Day tickets for the event. Due to high demand and limited capacity each evening, Blank Park Zoo encourages guests to purchase tickets in advance to secure their preferred date. Tickets are available online at BlankParkZoo.com/WildLights.

Wild Lights is a partnership with Tianyu Arts & Culture, a global leader in authentic Asian lantern festivals. Over eight million visitors across the United States have experienced Tianyu’s breathtaking designs, making this event a must-see in the Midwest.

Event Details:

Dates: April 5 – May 26, 2025 (Wednesday – Sunday, plus Memorial Day)

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: $20 – $25

Flash Sale (March 11-14): Tickets as low as $17 – the only opportunity to purchase Any Day tickets

Group Discounts: Available for groups of 40 or more

Sponsorship Opportunities: Lantern sponsorships are available

In addition to Wild Lights, the Des Moines zoo is gearing up for a year unlike any other. Wild Lights kicks off Blank Park Zoo’s most eventful season. In addition to new events and the return of many long-time favorites, Zoo officials say something big is coming this summer.

Uncorked: An All-New Wine & Cheese Event – Thursday, April 24

Zoo Brew: June 11, 18, 25 | July 9, 16, 23, 30 | August 6, 13

Night Eyes: October 16-19 & 23-26

Spirits of the Wild: An All-New 21+ Halloween Event – October 31 & November 1

The best way to make the most of these incredible events is with a Blank Park Zoo membership! Members enjoy exclusive discounts on special event tickets, unlimited daytime zoo admission, reduced entry to nearly 200 zoos and aquariums, and more. Memberships start at just $89. For more information about becoming a member and purchasing tickets to Wild Lights, visit BlankParkZoo.com.