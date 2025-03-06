Just Released

Chris Vance | Together We Grow

Opening Reception at Moberg Gallery

Friday, March 7, 2025

5 pm – 9 pm

2411 Grand Ave. Des Moines, IA 50312

Free and open to the public | Parking behind the gallery

Chris Vance returns with “Together We Grow,” celebrating 20 years of exhibits at Moberg Gallery and featuring collaborative works with Joshua Bowers and Van Holmgren. Join us for the Opening Reception on Friday, March 7 from 5:00 – 9:00. Bites and beverages will be served with DJ Dennis Atherton on the vinyl selections. ⁠

⁠

Chris Vance is best known for his vibrant exterior wall murals throughout the metro Des Moines area. His painting is greatly influenced by graffiti and skateboards artists, and he believes that ideas are an “internal ingestion, and the art is the medium of the expression.” He is a visual diarist concerned with place and time. His exploration of scale is thorough, from creating small panel works that group together brilliantly, to large-scale acrylics. An Iowa State University graduate, he currently resides in Bondurant.

Media contact: ryan@moberggallery.com | 515 279-9191