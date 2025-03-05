Just Released

Mainframe Studios Hosts March First Friday in partnership with Des Moines Public Schools

Des Moines, IA (March 5, 2025) – Mainframe Studios is thrilled to announce its upcoming First Friday event in partnership with Des Moines Public Schools. On Friday, March 7, from 5–8 p.m., Mainframe Studios will host a dynamic student art exhibition featuring creative works from multiple schools across the district, displayed across three gallery floors. In total, 60 DMPS schools and special programs participated in the 2025 art exhibit with 850 DMPS students represented.

This exhibition spotlights the remarkable talent of young artists while underscoring the role of art in fostering creativity, confidence, and innovative problem-solving skills. With contributions from numerous schools, the event reaffirms Mainframe Studios’ commitment to cultivating the next generation of creative leaders in Des Moines.

“DMPS is excited to partner with Mainframe Studios for the 2nd annual Student Art Exhibit! Hosting at Mainframe highlights the students’ creativity with the opportunity to showcase their work alongside community artists. We look forward to celebrating with students, families, staff, and the community!” – Kathleen Davenport, DMPS Visual Art Curriculum Coordinator

Mainframe Studios believes supporting young artists is a critical component to the success of Des Moines creative ecosystem. With more than 200+ artists and creatives in the building, we hope young artists feel not only a sense of pride in showing their work, but inspired that it is possible to be a creative in the Midwest.

“At Mainframe Studios, we believe that nurturing young artists is essential to the future of our creative community. We aim to empower emerging talent to push artistic boundaries and tell bold new stories. Supporting young creatives is not just an investment in individuals—it’s an investment in the evolution of art itself. ” – Julia Franklin, Mainframe Executive Director

In addition to the student exhibition, the third-floor gallery will host two compelling exhibitions by ISU alumni:

● “Small Wonders: An Exhibition Celebrating Insects” – Curated by Audrey Stirling, this show explores the vital roles insects play in our ecosystem through innovative works created with traditional metalsmithing techniques, intending to influence the way people think about insects and to cultivate positive relationships between humans and insects.

● “Reflecting On…” – Curated by Isabel Wilson, this exhibition delves into the personal journey of transitioning into womanhood, weaving together personal narrative with universal themes relevant to young women today. Features work in a variety of mediums incorporating universal themes related to young women in this stage of their lives.

As always, First Friday events offer visitors an immersive experience. Guests will have the opportunity to tour open studios, interact with artists about their creative processes, and discover new works. Additional highlights include live music by Josue Barahona, local food and beverage offerings, art activities led by local artist Siricasso, and movement sessions with Creative Network. For added convenience, Mainframe Studios is providing a free shuttle service from 4–9 p.m.

Pick-up is available at the overflow parking on Crocker between 7th and 8th Streets, with drop-off at the Mainframe Studios front entrance. Members of the media are allowed to arrive as early as 1pm on Friday, March 7th for a special preview ahead of the public opening. To schedule please contact Libby Crimmings (info below).