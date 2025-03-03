Just Released

Registration Now Open for the 2025 Summer Iowa Games

Athletes from around the state will compete in over 40 sports

AMES, Iowa – March 3 – Registration is now open for the majority of sports in the 2025 Summer Iowa Games presented by Grinnell Mutual. This year marks the 39th year the Iowa Games will be held in the Ames area. The Iowa Games team is excited to be able to offer opportunities to compete in over 40 sports this summer.

Sports and competitions will take place in the Ames community, Iowa State University, as well as other locations around the state. As Iowa’s premier multi-sports festival, the event will attract thousands of participants from across the state. From Archery to Wrestling, the Summer Iowa Games includes events for participants of all ages and abilities.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming athletes to the 2025 Summer Iowa Games!” said Chuck Long, CEO and Executive Director of the Iowa Sports Foundation. “This is one of my favorite events of the year, as athletes from all around the state come to compete and celebrate sports.”

Events will span from May-August this year, with most competitions being held from July 11-20. The main weekend of the Games is scheduled for July 17-20, with 23 sports and competitions. The Athlete Tailgate and Opening Ceremony will be held on the south side of Jack Trice Stadium on July 18.

NEW FOR 2025: Flag Football and Rugby will make their return to the Iowa Games after being off the schedule for the past several years.

Registration deadlines will span the next few months. For more information and registration for the 2025 Summer Iowa Games presented by Grinnell Mutual, visit www.iowagames.org.