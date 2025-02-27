Just Released

JEFF CHELESVIG, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

A storied career spanning three decades positioned Des Moines as a desired stage for national Broadway performances, speakers, musicians and educational programming.

DES MOINES, IA (February 27, 2025) – The board of directors of Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) today announced the planned retirement of Jeff Chelesvig, president and chief executive officer of the organization since 1995. Chelesvig will remain in

the role until August 31, 2025, while the board conducts a national search for his replacement.

Over the last three decades, DMPA has evolved to encompass four different venues and a wide variety of programming and is one of Iowa’s premier nonprofit arts organizations, driving tremendous economic results for the community. Perhaps best known for the Willis

Broadway Series which alone has 12,800 subscribers and is responsible for $40 million in annual economic impact, DMPA also delivers intriguing speakers, musical acts, and performing arts education through programs like the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards and the Applause Series.

“I am thankful for all of the people who I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years including our team, our board, donors, patrons and the community of central Iowa,” said Chelesvig. “Together we have developed a reputation for excellence, for the dynamic support of arts and culture, for warm and supportive audiences, and as a destination where performers will continue to feel welcomed. I am confident our star will continue to shine bright in Des Moines.”

Beyond his work at DMPA, Chelesvig is deeply involved in the Broadway scene. He is a lifetime member of the Broadway League, the trade association for Broadway in New York and across the country, serving on the organization’s Board of Governors.

He is the only voter in Iowa for the Tony Awards, recognizing excellence in live Broadway theater. And he is the immediate Past President of the Independent Presenters Network, a consortium of Broadway tour presenters who invest in Broadway and touring productions.

Chelesvig is an Iowa native and his career has propelled him to theater operations management positions in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Florida.