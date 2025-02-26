Hank Williams Jr. on the Iowa State Fair Grandstand

Just Released

DES MOINES, IA (02/26/2025) (readMedia)– Hank Williams Jr. will bring some nostalgia back to the Iowa State Fair on Friday, August 15 at 8 p.m. A legend in country music, Hank Williams Jr. has a long history with the Iowa State Fair, playing unforgettable shows in 1989, 1991, 1996 and 2012. The August 15 concert will be a history-making appearance complete with sing-a-long songs like “Family Tradition,” “A Country Boy Can Survive” and “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.”

Hank Williams Jr.

Friday, August 15, 2025

8 p.m.

Tickets: $54- 99

*convenience fees included

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org

The 2025 Iowa State Fair Iowa Lottery Grandstand Concert Series – Krause Group Stage announcements will roll out as concerts are confirmed. The following tickets are on sale at iowastatefair.org: Forrest Frank with special guest Lecrae (Aug. 7), Parker McCollum with special guest Josh Abbott Band (Aug. 8) Megan Moroney with special guest Kameron Marlowe (Aug. 9), Hairball’s Silver Anniversary Tour (Aug. 13), Def Leppard (Aug. 14), T-Pain (Aug. 16) and Kidz Bop Live 2025 (Aug. 17).

BEWARE of THIRD-PARTY TICKET SALES: Only iowastatefair.org and etix.com sell official online tickets for the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. Although other online ticket brokers may imply that they are an official seller, we can’t guarantee tickets purchased from other sources are legitimate. We understand the frustration with third-party ticket sellers and have implemented the following procedures: Delayed delivery, bot stoppers, customer/order ticket limits, and technology to look for and block fraudulent behavior. As third-party tactics change, we will continue to evolve our technology and practices to help make sure Iowa State Fair Grandstand tickets go directly to our loyal concertgoers and fans.