Just Released

FAREWAY RECOGNIZED WITH SEVERAL AWARDS AT NATIONAL GROCERS ASSOCIATION ANNUAL SHOW IN LAS VEGAS

(JOHNSTON, IA) – Fareway Stores, Inc. wrapped up a successful trip to the National Grocers Association Show hosted at the Ceasars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV February 23-25.

For the second year in a row, Fareway washonored with the Exceptional Independents Award by The Shelby Report. The honor showcases Fareway’s commitment to community– bringing people together through

foods that reflect the local area served. The Shelby Report Exceptional Independents Awards shines a light on businesses that continue to help feed communities.

Jeff Stearns, Fareway Stores, Inc. SVP of Marketing & Advertising, lived up to his Hall of Fame title during the executive round of the NGA Best Baggers competition. Stearns, a 1994 National Best Bagger champion, was crowned Best Bagger during the Executive Competition Monday evening.

Fareway ended the three-day show by being recognized with an NGA Creative Choice Award which recognizes the best marketing and merchandising programs in the grocery industry.

The ‘Frank of Dreams’ commercial advertisement was awarded top honors in the category of Traditional Media – TV, Radio & Print. Garrett Piklapp, Fareway Stores, Inc. President accepting the Shelby Report Exceptional Independents Award.

“Our spot “Frank of Dreams” was a take on the iconic 1989 movie Field of Dreams. There is an exact replica field built just north of Ankeny, IA and has hosted a high school baseball game,” Stearns said. “The spot features our official mascot, Fareway Frank, and the recently crowned State Champions, North Polk High School Baseball Team. Our advertising and marketing team focused on what Fareway Meat & Grocery has been known for since 1938, our Famous Fresh Meat Counter with a play on words from the movie “If you build it, they will come. ” to “If you grill it, they will come.”

‘Frank of Dreams’ also received Gold and Judges’ Choice honors from the American Advertising Awards which competed against over 100 entries.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive multiple awards at the National Grocers Association Show in Las Vegas,” Mike McCormick, Fareway Stores, Inc. Chief Retail Officer said. “These accolades are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team at Fareway. We are committed to providing exceptional service and quality to our customers, and it’s rewarding to see that recognized by our peers in the industry.”