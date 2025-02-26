Just Released

Clive City Council Member Srikant Mikkilineni Announces Resignation Effective April 11, 2025

CLIVE, IA – February 26, 2025 – City Council Member Srikant Mikkilineni has announced plans to step down from the Clive City Council, effective April 11, 2025, due to a professional obligation that will require his family to relocate outside of Clive.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the residents of Clive and work alongside the Mayor, my fellow council members, city staff, and community members and leaders,” said Council Member Mikkilineni. “While this decision was not easy, my family’s upcoming move makes it necessary for me to step away from my role. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to seeing the city continue to thrive.”

During his tenure on the council, Council Member Mikkilineni has contributed to key initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for Clive residents through strategic technology adoption, advocating to increase communications between the city and community members, supporting economic development and growth, strengthening city infrastructure, and investing in sustainable infrastructure and growth. He expressed gratitude for the trust and support of the community and pledged to assist in ensuring a smooth transition for the city.

Mayor John Edwards and fellow council members will discuss the process for filling the vacancy in the coming weeks. As additional details regarding the transition become available, they will be provided.

Council Member Mikkilineni’s biography is available here: https://www.cityofclive.com/connect/city_council/index.php