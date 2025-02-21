Just Released

DART Awards Vans to Two Local Nonprofit Organizations

Today, the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) awarded two retired vans to two local nonprofit organizations as part of DART’s Van Award Program. The 2025 DART Van Award Program recipients are:

Camp Fire Heart of Iowa

Des Moines Refugee Support

“We are proud to award vans to these two great organizations that serve families and youth across Greater Des Moines,” said Erin Hockman, Chief Strategy Officer at DART. “We hope the vans enhance the positive impact these organizations have in our community by ensuring people have transportation to access opportunities that support healthy, thriving lives.”

15 area organizations applied for this year’s Van Award Program.

About DART’s Van Award Program

In 2014, the DART Commission adopted a policy allowing DART staff to award up to three retired vans per year to local nonprofit organizations to help address unmet transportation needs in central Iowa by enhancing an organization’s ability to serve populations that are often underserved by existing transit services. The vans used for this award program are retired vehicles from DART’s Caravan fleet. DART has awarded 23 vans to nearly 20 local nonprofit organizations since the Van Award program began.

Government agencies and nonprofit organizations in DART’s service area are eligible to apply. Applicants must demonstrate how having a van will benefit the community and address transportation needs of central Iowans. New this year, recipients are responsible for covering the federal interest associated with the awarded van due to changes in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

For more information about DART’s Van Award Program, visit ridedart.com/van-award-program.

About the Recipients

Camp Fire Heart of Iowa is a youth development organization that connects kids with nature and helps them develop the skills needed for a happy, healthy life now and into the future. First established in 1919, Camp Fire Heart of Iowa serves about 1,500 youth per year, with a commitment to inclusivity, diversity and all abilities.

Des Moines Refugee Support is a nonprofit organization founded in 2016 to identify and bridge gaps for refugee families as they establish new lives in central Iowa. Des Moines Refugee Support connects refugee families and children to basic needs and essential services.

