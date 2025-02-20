Just Released

Iowa Pork Producers Combat Hunger

CLIVE, IA – Iowa pork producers are stepping up once again this year to fight food insecurity with the return of Pork in the Pantry. In 2024, pork producers across the state donated more than $45,000 worth of pork to local food pantries, providing an estimated 60,000 servings of protein to Iowans in need.

Organized by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA), Pork in the Pantry offers up to $1,000 in funding per county pork producer organization to purchase and donate pork to local food pantries. Counties handle the purchasing and donations, and IPPA reimburses them, making it easy to give back.

“Food insecurity continues to be a serious challenge in Iowa, but through Pork in the Pantry, we’re making a tangible impact in our communities,” said Aaron Juergens, a pig farmer from Carroll who serves as the IPPA president. “Pork producers are deeply committed to giving back, and this program is a powerful way for us to provide nutritious, high-quality protein to those who need it most.”

Not only does Pork in the Pantry help those in need, but county organizations also source their pork locally, supporting both food pantries and local businesses. Food banks frequently run low on meat products, so this program ensures that food-insecure Iowans receive much-needed, high-quality protein.

Last year’s success was made possible by 39 county pork producer organizations, and we’re hoping for even more participation this year. Any county pork producer organization that wants to make a difference in 2025, is invited to join us in Pork in the Pantry and help get nutritious pork to those who need it most.

Donations to food pantries will go through March 23. For more details on how to participate, visit IowaPork.org.