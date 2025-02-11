Just Released

As consumers scramble for eggs, Food Bank of Iowa receives a major donation from Michael Foods

Egg prices rose 37% in 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and are on track to climb 20% more in 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s price outlook. Major retailers have placed purchase limits on eggs and some restaurants are implementing surcharges.

With tight supply and high egg prices looming indefinitely, Food Bank of Iowa and the neighbors it serves have caught a lucky break – thanks to a generous donation from Michael Foods.

Michael Foods is the nation’s largest processor of value-added eggs, many of which are breakfast products used in food service. This week, Food Bank of Iowa has received 72 pallets — 84,000 pounds — of pre-cooked eggs and egg products from Michael Foods, including four varieties of egg patties and two different French toast products. And Michael Foods has seven more pallets of food to donate, which the food bank will pick up soon.

“This significant donation could not have come at a better time,” said Emily Shearer, senior manager of food acquisition and advocacy at Food Bank of Iowa. “These egg entrees not only provide a delicious source of protein, but they’re easy for anyone to prepare. And repackaging them into family friendly portions is a terrific project for our volunteers. We are grateful to Michael Foods for once again sharing their surplus of restaurant-quality food with Iowans facing hunger.”

Michael Foods is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc. with 26 plants across the U.S. Its expanding Norwalk, Iowa facility opened in 2019 and has been donating to Food Bank of Iowa since at least 2022.

“Donating locally is important to us,” said Mike Arndt, senior human resources manager with Michael Foods in Norwalk. “This is good food and we want to see it go to good use.”

What about shell eggs?

Food Bank of Iowa has shell eggs on inventory for its partners across 55 counties, but in very limited quantities. Most of these eggs are consistently donated by producers.

FBOI’s Shearer said she has purchased eggs in the past, “but with current pricing and limited supply, they’re just too cost prohibitive.” She was quoted $6.50/dozen for large eggs last week.