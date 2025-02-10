Just Released

Longtime Hubbell Executive Kyle Gamble named President & COO; Tollakson continues as CEO through March 2026

West Des Moines, Iowa (Feb. 10, 2025) — Hubbell Realty Company (HRC) has announced longtime executive Kyle Gamble as President and Chief Operating Officer. Gamble, a graduate of DePauw University and Northwestern University, is a lifelong Iowan, who will succeed Rick Tollakson, who’s led Hubbell for the last 40 years, including 20 years as President & CEO. Tollakson will serve as CEO through March 2026 when the company’s long-term leadership plan calls for Gamble to become CEO.

“Kyle has been a critical decision maker and integral leader at Hubbell for over 30 years. While our styles may be different, our shared vision, backed by his expertise and deliberate approach, is exactly what we need to continue our growth and success, regardless of ever- changing market conditions,” said Tollakson. “Through his knowledge of the real estate industry, ability to build relationships with clients and colleagues, and passion for the Greater Des Moines community, Kyle has been, and will continue to be, a key leader in Hubbell’s reputation as one of the most respected and successful companies in the real estate, development, homebuilding and construction industry.”

Gamble, who joined Hubbell in 1994 as a commercial real estate broker with CBRE | Hubbell Commercial quickly scaled his way up the leadership ladder. Gamble will oversee the strategic management of Hubbell’s eighteen (18) corporate divisions in the areas of development, construction, management and homebuilding.

“When I started at Hubbell in 1994, we had approximately 50 associates based in Central Iowa. Today, we have over 700 associates across Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska. From the very beginning of my career, I’ve been afforded the great opportunity of learning from one of the most influential business leaders in the state while playing a meaningful role in the substantial growth of one of Iowa’s oldest development companies,” said Gamble.

“I’m honored to continue to implement best-in-class real estate projects and expand the company’s regional footprint.”

This promotion to President and COO follows Gamble being named Executive Vice President & COO in 2023 after serving as a Senior Vice President & Managing Director. Hubbell Realty Company is one of Iowa’s longest-standing real estate, development, homebuilding and construction companies with a history spanning nearly 170 years. To learn more about Hubbell, visit hubbellrealty.com