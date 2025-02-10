Just Released

IOWA BUSINESS HALL OF FAME HONORS ROBERT G. RILEY, JR., CHRISTOPHER J. RISEWICK AND TERI WAHLIG, MD

GREATER DES MOINES, IOWA (Feb. 6, 2025) – The Greater Des Moines Committee will recognize Robert G. Riley, Christopher J. Risewick and Teri Wahlig, MD as the 2024 inductees to the Iowa Business Hall of Fame. The inductees will be honored during the Greater Des Moines Committee’s Annual Induction Event on Tuesday, April 22 at The Meadows Events and Conference Center. The Iowa Business Hall of Fame honors the achievements of Iowans who have made outstanding contributions to the development and enhancement of Iowa’s business climate.

ROBERT G. RILEY, JR.

Robert G. Riley, Jr., has worked for more than 50 years in the agriculture industry. Since the purchase of Feed Energy in 1986, he has injected a strategy of science and research into nutraceutical products. This helped unleash the full genetic potential of the animals fed, providing health and productivity to over 80 million animals per year.

Beginning with 11 employees, Riley adopted an organic growth strategy and diversified the company by adding new products and services. These moves allowed the organization to expand to five companies and a workforce of 125, and from the beginning weekly sales of 7 truckloads, to entities that handle and transport over 1 billion pounds annually.

Riley continues to be active in board and leadership roles in many organizations, including Iowa Department of Economic Development, North Central Poultry Association, The Nature Conservancy of Iowa, Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, Des Moines Water Works, Whiterock Conservancy, Simpson College, American Feed Industry Association, Iowa Innovation Corporation, Two Rivers Financial Group, Iowa State University Research Foundation, Iowa Environmental Council, and others throughout his career.

CHRISTOPHER J. RISEWICK

Chris Risewick started Seneca Companies in 1972. At 21, Risewick, a junior at Drake University, started selling petroleum equipment. This quickly became his focus and by the early 1980’s, he opened the first branch location in Bettendorf, Iowa. Since then, Seneca has grown to 14 physical office locations throughout the Midwest, Mountain and Southern regions, and added several divisions to provide “The Complete Solution” to its customers and allowed Seneca to be self-sustainable in the market like no other competitor.

Over the course of 50 years, Seneca has grown from simply providing fuel systems to seven other complimentary businesses. In early 2024, the Risewick family sold Seneca Companies to Trive Capital, a large private equity firm in Dallas, Texas for a record multiple in the industry. Over the course of those 50 years, Seneca grew to employ as many as 450 people with most of them being Iowans.

Risewick has been involved with ChildServe since the 1980s and served as Chair of the Board of Trustees twice. In 2023, he and his wife, Mary received the “ChildServe Champions” award in recognition of their dedication and impact to the children and families. Risewick also served on the Board of Impact Iowa’s Heroes, and has been involved with the Greater Des Moines Partnership, Greater Des Moines Community Foundation, Dowling Catholic High School, Holy Family Catholic School Foundation, Des Moines Christian School, Junior Achievement of Central Iowa, the University of Iowa Foundation, The Breakfast Club, YPO and WPO.

TERI WAHLIG, MD

Dr. Wahlig has served as the CEO of ChildServe, a specialty pediatric healthcare organization, since July 2018. She joined the organization in 2011 as vice president and medical director. Prior to joining ChildServe, Dr. Wahlig was medical director of MercyOne’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for 17 years. Under Dr. Wahlig’s exemplary business and community leadership, ChildServe has flourished and grown, making a major difference across the state of Iowa.

In her role as CEO, Dr. Wahlig manages a complex enterprise with challenging financials and operations. ChildServe serves children with special health care needs through more than 30 different types of services. In 2024, as one of the largest non-profit organizations in Central Iowa with an net operating revenue of $83M and 1,500 employees, ChildServe supported 5,800 children and their families throughout the state.

Dr. Wahlig is an active member in the community including a Founding Member and Chair of the Iowa Pediatric Healthcare Collaborative, Board Member of the Iowa Hospital Association, Past Chair of the Greater Des Moines Committee, member of Variety Children’s Charity, among many others. In 2018, the Iowa Hospital Association named Dr. Wahlig a Hospital Hero and the Des Moines Business Record named her a Women of Influence Honoree.

A native of Greater Des Moines, Dr. Wahlig graduated from Marquette University, did her pediatric residency at Northwestern, and completed a Neonatology Fellowship at the University of Minnesota Medical School before returning to Iowa. She is board certified in pediatrics, neonatal – perinatal medicine, and palliative care – hospice medicine. While working, Dr. Wahlig earned a MBA from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business.

Inductees to the Iowa Business Hall of Fame are selected on merit rather than endorsement. Past Hall of Fame honorees under the leadership of Chair Brian Sather, President and General Manager of KCCI, serve as the selection committee. The criteria for selection are as follows:

Business Leadership: The nominated individual should lead or have led a business that has provided valued jobs and economic development to his/her community and the state; creating both wealth and workforce opportunity.

Community Development Impact: The nominated individual should have made an impact by improving the economies of the community and the state through their leadership in such organizations as chambers of commerce, economic development organizations or centers of education.

Community Volunteerism/Leadership: The nominated individual should have personally given of their time and financial resources for the betterment of the community through support of charities and organizations.

Strategic Leadership: The nominated individual should have contributed to community economic growth through visionary leadership, community problem-solving.

Business Recognition: The nominated individual should be recognized by their peers as a business leader.

To learn more about the Iowa Business Hall of Fame and register for the Greater Des Moines Committee’s Annual Induction Event on Tuesday, April 22 click here.